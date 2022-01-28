5 best Portuguese forwards in the world right now (2022)

Portugal has produced some of the best forwards in the history of the beautiful game. Players like Eusebio, Luis Figo and Cristiano Ronaldo are considered all-time greats. They've all had extremely illustrious careers and have helped take Portuguese football to the next level.

The current Portuguese forward line is extremely talented

Even today, Portugal's biggest strength is their attack. They have some incredible attacking midfielders and forwards in their squad. These talented players were able to propel the Portuguese to a triumphant run at Euro 2016 and the 2019 UEFA Nations League.

Portuguese players are known for their exquisite technique and tenacious attitude. Plenty of Portuguese players are currently strutting their stuff for some of the biggest clubs in the world.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Portuguese forwards in the world right now.

#5 Goncalo Guedes (Valencia)

Valencia CF v Sevilla FC - La Liga Santander

It was Goncalo Guedes who scored the winning goal for Portugal in the 2019 UEFA Nations League final against the Netherlands. However, the 25 year has not exactly been a regular in the national side lately, having made just eight appearances in total over the last two years.

After a very underwhelming 2020-21 campaign, Guedes seems to be getting back to his best this term. He scored just five goals and provided five assists in 31 La Liga appearances last season.

Gudes has already improved on that and is currently on eight goals and five assists after making 22 La Liga appearances for Valencia in La Liga.

He is a quick, agile and positive forward who loves taking defenders on and beating them. Guedes' link-up play is an underrated part of his game. He is still pretty young and could go onto have a great career if he can keep his current form going.

Eight Twenty-Four @Eight24pro This edit looks like straight out of a movie.. What a goal by @valenciacf_en ’s Gonçalo Guedes. video via vcfsentimental1919 on TikTok This edit looks like straight out of a movie.. What a goal by @valenciacf_en’s Gonçalo Guedes. video via vcfsentimental1919 on TikTok https://t.co/wSR8Z23iR8

#4 Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

AC Milan v Spezia Calcio - Serie A

Rafael Leao is one of the most exciting young forwards in Serie A right now. The 22 year old is a tricky winger who has an array of tricks up his sleeve. He is a tall and athletic attacker who uses his dribbling skills and long strides to slalom past opponents quite with ease.

Leao is a huge threat whenever AC Milan break on the counter. The Portuguese international joined the Rossoneri from Lille in 2019 for €23 million. He has established himself as a mainstay in the starting lineup over the past year.

Leao has been in pretty good form this season, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 24 appearances across all competitions for AC Milan.

