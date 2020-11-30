The Premier League is the richest football league in the world and arguably the most competitive as well.

The lure of the competition has been such that some of the finest players in the world have plied their trade in the Premier League over the years. In this respect, many players from reigning European champions Portugal have graced the competition, with many of them going on to carve out a niche for themselves.

5 best Portuguese players in the Premier League at the moment

A bevy of talented Portuguese players - Cristiano Ronaldo, Deco and Ricardo Carvalho, to name a few - have played in the Premier League over the years.

Even in more recent times, multiple top-class Portuguese players have found success in the Premier League. On that note, let us have a look at the five best Portuguese players in the competition at the moment.

#5 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Pedro Neto

Pedro Neto arrived in the Premier League last summer when he signed up with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The 20-year-old striker had a difficult debut campaign in the competition, managing only three goals and as many assists in 29 games. However, this season, Neto has three goals and two assists in only ten Premier League games.

3 - Pedro Neto has scored as many goals in Wolves' 10 Premier League games this season as he managed in 29 such appearances last term (3). He has also scored in back-to-back games for the very first time in the competition. Emerge. pic.twitter.com/Ibq1fYJ51V — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 29, 2020

Neto, who idolises his illustrious compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo, scored in Wolves' 2-1 win at Arsenal on the opening day of the season. He also scored in the next game - a 1-1 draw at home against Southampton - before netting the winner against Fulham.

The exploits of the former Lazio player, who has also notched up assists in the wins against Crystal Palace and Sheffield United, have helped Wolves to a creditable sixth place in the Premier League table, above the likes of Manchester United and Manchester City.

#4 Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Rui Patricio

Another Portuguese player who has impressed for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League this season is goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The 32-year-old shot-stopper, who has made quite a name for himself for his penalty-saving prowess in the Premier League, has kept four clean sheets in the competition this season.

50% - Rui Patricio has saved three of the last six Premier League penalties he has faced, while he's the first goalkeeper to face two in the first half of a Premier League match since TIm Krul v Man Utd in October 2019. Vengeance. #LEIWOL pic.twitter.com/iYXz5FVUja — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

The Wolves number one has managed to shut out Crystal Palace, Leeds, Fulham and Sheffield United, while conceding more than two goals just twice in ten Premier League games this season.

Patricio played all 38 Premier League games last season and kept 13 clean sheets as Wolves finished a creditable seventh in the competition to narrowly miss out on the Europa League.