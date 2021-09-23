5 best Portuguese players in the world right now (2021)

Portugal is a country with great footballing heritage. They've always been a footballing powerhouse throughout history. Portugal has been home to some of the greatest players to have graced the game as well.

The Portuguese national side endured quite a difficult time in the 21st century up until Euro 2016. They surprised everyone by beating tournament favourites France in the final to secure continental glory. Two years later, Portugal also won the UEFA Nations League in 2018.

It's safe to say that the current Portuguese national team is one of the best in the business. They've got a squad that's filled to the brim with wonderful players. They are not really short on world-class talent either.

Many Portuguese internationals play for some of the biggest clubs in the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Portuguese players in the world right now.

#5 Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund)

Portuguese international Raphael Guerreiro is a dynamic left-back who is also a technically gifted player. He has all the qualities you'd expect of a player who can play in any position across the left wing.

The Borussia Dortmund man is an excellent passer of the ball. He also packs explosive pace and showcases great touch, good ball progression skills, passing and movement. Guerreiro can also whip an occasional thunderbolt towards goal.

In 40 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund in the 2020-21 season, he scored six goals and provided 11 assists. Guerreiro is one of the first names on Fernando Santos' teamsheet these days and it's fair to say that he has absolutely earned it.

Guerreiro has started the 2021-22 season on a promising note, scoring two goals in four Bundesliga appearances already.

#4 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Manchester City v RB Leipzig: Group A - UEFA Champions League

The Manchester City full-back had an excellent 2020-21 season. He was instrumental in the Cityzens winning the Premier League title and the Carabao Cup last term. Joao Cancelo's technical proficiency allows him to play on either flank and he executes his responsibilities with great aplomb.

While Cancelo did not exactly hit the ground running at Manchester City following his arrival in 2019, he has since become an integral part of the squad. His pace, trickery and eye for a pass have all helped Pep Guardiola's men abundantly since the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

Cancelo is good with the ball at his feet and so tactically intelligent that he is even deployed in central midfield from time to time. In the 2020-21 season, Cancelo scored three goals and provided five assists in 43 appearances across all competitions for Manchester City.

He was unfortunate to miss out on Euro 2020 after testing positive for Covid-19 prior to the tournament.

