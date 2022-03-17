5 best Portuguese players in the world right now (2022)

Portugal is among the greatest footballing nations in the world. They have a rich footballing history and have produced some of the greatest players to have graced the game. Portugal continues to be a powerhouse in the world of football and currently have one of the strongest and deepest squads on the international circuit.

They have risen in prominence in recent times. After an underwhelming start to the 21st century on the international stage, Portugal bounced back by winning Euro 2016. They followed that up by winning the inaugural UEFA Nations League a couple of years later.

The current Portugal team is brimming with talented players who ply their trade for some of the best clubs in the world. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Portuguese players on the planet right now.

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes might not be scoring as many goals as he usually does in the ongoing season, but he is still the chief architect of Manchester United's midfield. Following Ronado's arrival, Fernandes has been shifted to a deeper role.

The 27-year-old might not be the tidiest footballer on the planet and in trying to create chances for his team, he does end up playing several loose balls. But there's no denying the fact that he is one of the most creative footballers on the planet.

Fernandes is said to be having an underwhelming season by his own lofty standards. But he has scored nine goals and provided 14 assists in 37 appearances across all comnpetitions this term. He has racked up seven assists in the Champions League, the most of any player so far this season.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo has produced multiple match-winning performances for Manchester United this season. He was particularly impressive in the group stages of the Champions League. Ronaldo scored six goals in the group stage as United finished at the top of Group F to qualify for the knockout stages.

But the 37-year-old has also had extensive dull periods during the ongoing campaign. Ronaldo's goal drought adversely affected the Red Devils as the veteran striker struggled to help his team out during a difficult time.

But Ronaldo has still had a pretty good season, scoring 18 goals and providing three assists in 33 appearances across all competitions so far. His stunning hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur on March 12 has to be his best performance of the season.

#3 Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Mohamed Salah has been in such phenomenal form for Liverpool that he has stolen all the limelight. But Jurgen Klopp's team is far from a side that's dependent on just one player. They have stalwarts all across the pitch and they presently have one of the best attacking units in all of Europe.

Portuguese attacker Diogo Jota has been excellent for Liverpool this season. The former Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker can play anywhere across the frontline and is one of the sharpest forwards in the Premier League right now.

His finishing and link-up play inside the final third has been exquisite. Despite not being the tallest striker around at 178 cms, Jota has also scored some thumping headers.

The Portuguese international is technically gifted and agile, and his work-rate is commendable as well. These qualities make him one of the most well-rounded forwards in Europe.

He has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions for the Merseysiders so far this term.

#2 Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Joao Cancelo is one of the best full-backs in the world. He has been in sublime form for Manchester City this season and it's worth noting that he has not even been consistently deployed in his favored right-back position.

Cancelo has played the majority of games at left-back but the 27-year-old has looked right at home down the left side for City this term.

Cancelo is one of Manchester City's chief creators and is one of the most technically proficient players in the world. It's nearly impossible to shake him off the ball. He can pass, cross and shoot with both feet and is as athletic and nimble-footed as you'd want your full-backs to be.

In 38 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's men this term, Cancelo has scored three goals and provided eight assists.

#1 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Bernardo Silva has been one of Manchester City's standout performers this season. They have looked indomitable at times, controlling games in their entirety thanks to the world-class personnel they've got on their payroll.

Silva epitomizes the kind of players Pep Guardiola loves to build his teams around. His ball-retention skills are elite and has the vision and the technical ability to play defence splitting passes on a regular basis. It is a quintessential quality for any Manchester City midfielder as they regularly go up against sides that deploy low blocks against them.

Silva has produced several stunning performances for Manchester City this season and is arguably the best Portuguese player in the world right now. The 27-year-old has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

