5 best Portuguese players in the world right now based on ratings

Portugal is best known for giving birth to some of the best footballers. This includes Cristiano Ronaldo, who is considered one of the best players on the planet. But before he came, the likes of Eusebio would remain immortal for his contributions to the game.

Modern-day Portuguese footballers are primarily active in foreign leagues. The next five names have performed better than their national counterparts this season. It has allowed them to receive the top five performance ratings among players based in the country.

#5 Bruno Fernandes - 7.13

Bruno Fernandes will look to rediscover his old form

Ever since his move to Manchester United, Bruno Fernandes has been nothing short of amazing. He had an excellent couple of seasons with Sporting before switching to the Premier League. Bruno adjusted quickly and has become the talisman for the club. His current campaign hasn't been as good as 2020-21, but he has still played well to find a place on this list.

Bruno is ideally suited to the CAM position, where he uses his timed runs to double up as a withdrawn forward. As a result, he has one of the highest numbers of chances created among midfielders this season. His whipped-in crosses are accurate and effective, and he has a deadly penalty as a bonus.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



Bruno’s happy to stay, Man Utd have offered him a longer contract with improved salary. Bruno Fernandes contract will be signed and completed in the coming days/weeks, confirmed as revealed yesterday. It’s just matter of final details to be sorted out soon.Bruno’s happy to stay, Man Utd have offered him a longer contract with improved salary. Bruno Fernandes contract will be signed and completed in the coming days/weeks, confirmed as revealed yesterday. It’s just matter of final details to be sorted out soon. 📑🔴 #MUFCBruno’s happy to stay, Man Utd have offered him a longer contract with improved salary. https://t.co/FPjyOvi4CT

Despite not being at his usual best, Bruno has participated in 37 games this campaign. He has managed to score nine goals and make 14 assists. If United want to secure a Champions League spot, Bruno will have to replicate his past performances.

#4 Diogo Jota - 7.15

Jota has looked excellent in front of the goal

Many wondered over the rationale for Jurgen Klopp's move for Diogo Jota. Some believed that he might not be good enough, while others felt that he wouldn't be able to get into the starting lineup. However, not only has Jota been a regular member of the starting XI, but he has also played well. The Portuguese forward has often bailed out Liverpool with his crucial goals.

Jota uses his positioning and pace to beat his opponents. He is highly mobile as a forward and changes positions, making it hard to mark him. Jota has been clinical in front of goal, and he has been the primary source of goals this season, along with Mohamed Salah.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ 7 - right-foot

◎ 7 - left-foot

◎ 5 - headers



No weak foot detected. Diogo Jota has now scored 19 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season:◉ 7 - right-foot◎ 7 - left-foot◎ 5 - headersNo weak foot detected. Diogo Jota has now scored 19 goals for Liverpool across all competitions this season: ◉ 7 - right-foot◎ 7 - left-foot ◎ 5 - headersNo weak foot detected. 🔍 https://t.co/WgZqg3urSk

Jota has been everpresent this year and has already made 39 appearances across all tournaments. He has been excellent in front of the goal, and he has scored 19 goals and assisted in three.

#3 Rafael Leao - 7.25

Leao will look to play even better in the future

AC Milan is on the cusp of a Serie A triumph after a decade. Several footballers of the club have performed expertly. AC Milan sit on top of the table, and Portuguese attacker Rafael Leao is having a fantastic season.

Leao is extremely pacy and can play in different positions. The youngster has primarily played in the LW position and has complemented the likes of Olivier Giroud. Leao is yet to enter his peak, and one would expect him to play even better in the upcoming years.

LiveScore @livescore Since the start of 2022, no player in Europe's top 5 leagues has completed more take-ons (36) than AC Milan's Rafael Leão 🌪 Since the start of 2022, no player in Europe's top 5 leagues has completed more take-ons (36) than AC Milan's Rafael Leão 🌪 https://t.co/DoYuf1DlGw

Leao has been a constant in the side, notching up 33 appearances across all competitions. He has scored 11 goals and assisted six and will likely contribute more as his side push for the title.

#2 Bernardo Silva - 7.36

Bernardo has been amazingly consistent

Bernardo Silva has had a strange tenure at Manchester City since moving from Monaco. He was a regular starter once but lost his place to teammates like Mahrez. But he has come back strong and has easily been one of Manchester City's best players this season.

Bernardo is highly comfortable on the ball and has extraordinary dribbling abilities. The pace isn't his best weapon, but he is very agile and quickly dribbles past an opponent. Bernardo also has the creative talent to lay up a teammate for a goal. He also makes excellent runs into the box, which has resulted in his goals contribution going up this season.

Próxima Jornada @ProximaJornada1



This finish from Bernardo Silva This finish from Bernardo Silva 😧😍 https://t.co/qou6V8w9Tt

It's not easy to secure a starting spot in a star-studded side like Manchester City's. However, Bernardo has managed to do that with 38 appearances so far. His creative abilities have helped his side's cause, and he has contributed with 10 goals and four assists so far.

#1 Joao Cancelo - 7.49

Cancelo has solved Manchester City's LB crisis

Interestingly, Pep Guardiola has finally settled the issue of the LB position with the help of an RB. When Cancelo transferred from Juventus, his natural position was in the right half of the pitch. Unfortunately, the likes of Kyle Walker meant Cancelo being put on the sidelines before he made the transition.

Cancelo has been in one of the best positions in his position this season. He fits into the system perfectly and has been the kind of fullback Pep Guardiola wants. He has also looked comfortable moving forward to help with the attack. Cancelo has been defensively solid at the back, having the measure of his opponents more often than not.

Matchday365 @Matchday365



Joao Cancelo, 25.9

Kevin De Bruyne, 23.8

Riyad Mahrez, 22.3

Jack Grealish, 21.9

Rodri, 21.6

Bernardo Silva, 21.2

Thiago, 21.1

Jordan Henderson, 20.4

Ilkay Gundogan, 20.2

Kyle Walker, 20.0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League | Most final third passes completed per 90:Joao Cancelo, 25.9Kevin De Bruyne, 23.8Riyad Mahrez, 22.3Jack Grealish, 21.9Rodri, 21.6Bernardo Silva, 21.2Thiago, 21.1Jordan Henderson, 20.4Ilkay Gundogan, 20.2Kyle Walker, 20.0 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Premier League | Most final third passes completed per 90:1⃣ Joao Cancelo, 25.92⃣ Kevin De Bruyne, 23.83⃣ Riyad Mahrez, 22.34⃣ Jack Grealish, 21.95⃣ Rodri, 21.66⃣ Bernardo Silva, 21.27⃣ Thiago, 21.18⃣ Jordan Henderson, 20.49⃣ Ilkay Gundogan, 20.2🔟 Kyle Walker, 20.0 https://t.co/EBjLxrwTll

Cancelo has made the LB position his own with his excellent performances and has participated in 39 games. Aside from his defensive performances, Cancelo has contributed with eight assists and three goals.

