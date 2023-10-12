5 best Premier League players not in the 'big 6' teams at the moment

The Premier League is the most popular domestic top-flight competition on the planet. It's popular all across the globe thanks to its high-octane and fast-paced football. This global popularity translates to a great amount of wealth as well and Premier League clubs are some of the richest in the world.

Thanks to the massive amount of capital they possess, they are able to rope in some of the biggest names in the world of football. This is not limited to just the top teams in the league. Even the smaller Premier League clubs have more resources compared to most of their European counterparts.

As a result, it's not rare to see top-quality players plying their trade for Premier League sides outside the traditional 'big six'.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best Premier League players not in the 'big 6' teams at the moment.

#5 Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United)

West Ham United v Sheffield United - Premier League

With Declan Rice leaving the club in the summer, West Ham United were expected to take some time to adjust to life without their main man in midfield. However, David Moyes' team have shown no signs of slowing down and have, in fact, got off to an impressive start to the new season.

Their early campaign form has come thanks, in no short part, to the exceptional quality put on display by their talismanic attacker Jarrod Bowen. The 26-year-old is in the form of his life, scoring five goals and providing an assist in eight Premier League appearances so far this term.

His early season form has earned him a call-up to the national team and the Hammers have also rewarded him with a fresh contract until 2030.

#4 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Britain Soccer Premier League

The way Pedro Neto has been playing in the early stages of the 2023-24 Premier League season, it doesn't look like he will be at Wolverhampton Wanderers for much longer. Neto has been absolutely brilliant for Wolves and has been their main attacking outlet this term.

His bravura performances have been characterized by a willingness to take the game to the opposition no matter how tall the order. Neto has come close to breaking ankles with his dancing feet and he is one of the best dribblers in the Premier League right now.

His ability to whip in crosses and play intricate passes in the final third makes him one of the finest attackers in the English top flight. The 23-year-old has scored one goal and provided five assists in eight appearances in the league so far this term.

#3 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United)

Britain Soccer Champions League

Kieran Trippier is one of the most technically gifted full-backs of his generation. He was a standout performer for Newcastle United last term as they finished fourth in the Premier League table and qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

Trippier has pretty much kicked on in similar fashion in the new campaign and has been in impressive form. Although he plays down the right flank, the 33-year-old is one of Newcastle United's main creative outlets and his playmaking skills are incredible for a right-back who should be past his prime.

In eight Premier League appearances so far this season, Trippier has provided five assists for the Magpies.

#2 Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Although Brighton & Hove Albion look capable of falling like a deck of cards on odd occasions, they have burgeoned into one of the most exciting units under Roberto de Zerbi.

Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma has been a central figure in their journey under the Italian manager and he has become a nightmare to defend against of late.

These days, Mitoma terrorizes defences with his exquisite dribbling skills and directness. The 26-year-old has been the Seagulls' main attacking outlet and he has delivered the goods for them on several occasions already this season.

Mitoma has scored three goals and provided three assists in eight Premier League appearances so far this term.

#1 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Hibernian v Aston Villa - UEFA Conference League Qualifying Play-Offs: First Leg

Ollie Watkins has been recalled to the England national team thanks to the form he has exhibited in the opening weeks of the 2023-24 Premier League season. The English striker has always shown plenty of potential but under Unai Emery, he seems to finally be on his way to fulfilling it.

Aston Villa have been one of the most impressive teams in the new Premier League campaign. They have got off to a great start and are currently sitting fifth in the table after picking up five wins in eight league matches so far.

Much of the credit for that has to go to their striker Ollie Watkins, whose well-rounded centre-forward play has helped them earn some impressive victories. In eight Premier League appearances so far this season, the 27-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists.