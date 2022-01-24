5 best Premier League players with more goal contributions than Cristiano Ronaldo this season

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the Premier League last year. The 37-year-old, who was already a Manchester United legend, wanted to test himself in the most competitive league during the twilight of his career.

Ronaldo has transformed into a completely different player over the last decade. The once skilful and flashy winger at Old Trafford is now a serial goalscorer who lurks in the box like a poacher.

Cristiano Ronaldo has had modest exploits on his return to the Premier League this season

Manchester United fans had huge expectations from Cristiano Ronaldo and co. While the likes of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane have failed to make an impact, Ronaldo has been United’s top scorer (14 goals) in all competitions, which includes eight league strikes.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT In the summer,



They currently have 9 points less after 19 games than they did last season. In the summer, #MUFC signed Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho & Raphael Varane.

However, he hasn’t been as dominant as fans thought he would be. The winner of numerous Golden Boots is eight goals behind Mohamed Salah (16) in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

There are plenty of players who have more goal contributions than Ronaldo this season. In fact, a teammate of Ronaldo’s has contributed more goals than him in the competition. On that note, here are the five best Premier League players with more goal contributions than Ronaldo this season:

#5 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 12

Liverpool vs Burnley - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only defender who has contributed more goals than Ronaldo this season. The Liverpool right-back has ten assists and two goals in the league this season. Meanwhile, Ronaldo has eight goals and three assists under his belt.

Alexander-Arnold, along with fellow full-back Andrew Robertson, have completely redefined the full-back role. The pair are consistently among the leading assist providers in the league. Alexander-Arnold has most assists in the Premier League this season than Robertson.





19/20 - 13

18/19 - 12

21/22 - 10*



Trent Alexander-Arnold has reached 10 league assists for the third time in four seasons:
19/20 - 13
18/19 - 12
21/22 - 10*

Surprisingly, the defender has played a direct hand in more goals than Ronaldo, one of the best players of all time. This shows the significance of Liverpool’s full-backs in their system and how pivotal Alexander-Arnold is to their creativity.

#4 Bruno Fernandes - 12

Manchester United vs Leeds United - Premier League

Bruno Fernandes’ importance to Manchester United indeed diminished after Ronaldo’s arrival. The Old Trafford talisman has to settle for a support role whenever he has shared the pitch with Ronaldo for club or country.

Nevertheless, Fernandes has managed to outperform the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in terms of goals and assists this season. The Manchester United midfielder has seven goals and five assists in the ongoing Premier League season.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 50 - Bruno Fernandes' assist was his 50th goal involvement in 58 @premierleague appearances (30 goals, 20 assists); only Andy Cole (43), Alan Shearer (54) and Eric Cantona (54) reached 50 combined goals and assists in fewer games in the competition.

The Portuguese playmaker has been impressive since the turn of the year. He followed up a brace against Aston Villa with a pair of assists at home to Brentford. Manchester United fans will hope Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo can carry them to a top-four finish this season.

