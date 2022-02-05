5 best Premier League signings of the January transfer window (2022)

The January transfer window in the 2021-22 Premier League came to an end a few days ago. English clubs were the biggest spenders, with the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Everton and Aston Villa spending over €30 million.

Although Dusan Vlahovic and Ferran Torres were the only signings over €50 million in the transfer window, Premier League sides made most of the other most expensive purchases. Newcastle’s new owners splashed the cash on players such as Bruno Guimaraes, Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood.

Premier League clubs contributed to a busy January 2022 transfer window

Compared to last season’s winter window, a lot more money was spent this time around. The most expensive buy in January 2021 was Juventus’s €23.3 million acquisition of Nico Ravella. As many as eight players were bought for a higher fee this January.

Five of the eight most expensive signings (over €23.3 million) were made by Premier League clubs. However, not all these signings were excellent in terms of value for money. On that note, here's a look at the five best Premier League signings in the 2022 January transfer window:

#5 Wout Weghorst (€14 million to Burnley)

Wout Weghorst scored 59 goals in 118 appearances.

Newcastle’s €30 million signing of Chris Wood was one of the most expensive transfers of the window. The New Zealander had proven to be a great performer at Burnley, but he left for Newcastle. With the funds in hand, manager Sean Dyche was compelled to find a worthy replacement, and he went for Wout .

The Clarets replaced 6’ 3” Chris Wood with 6’ 5” Wout Weghorst, the most Burnley signing one could think of. The Dutch international has built a reputation of being a clinical finisher in the Bundesliga. The 29-year-old scored 70 goals in 144 games for Wolfsburg.

OptaFranz @OptaFranz 15 - Wout #Weghorst @VfL_Wolfsburg ) is the first Wolfsburg player and the 31st in Bundesliga history to score 15+ goals in 3 consecutive seasons. Wout. 15 - Wout #Weghorst (@VfL_Wolfsburg) is the first Wolfsburg player and the 31st in Bundesliga history to score 15+ goals in 3 consecutive seasons. Wout. https://t.co/P9142e8lrW

Weghorst has a much better goal-to-game ratio at Wolfsburg than what Wood had at Burnley. However, Weghorst has no experience of playing in the Premier League. The Dutchman cost less than half of what Burnley earned from Wood’s sale, making him a good purchase.

#4 Kieran Trippier (€15 million to Newcastle)

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United: The Emirates FA Cup Third Round

Kieran Trippier’s move to Newcastle sees him return to the Premier League after a two-and-a-half-year stint with Atletico Madrid. The right-back was the first signing made by the Public Investment Fund, kicking off a new era in the Tyneside club’s history.

Newcastle’s defence has left a lot to be desired, conceding more than two goals per game. Signing Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn, and Matt Targett on loan, should give Eddie Howe’s side a much-improved backline.

Kieran Trippier @trippier2 🏼



Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to workThank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 I’m so happy to be joining Newcastle. Everyone knows the fans are unbelievably passionate and I will give my absolute all for them. I can’t wait to get to work 💪🏼Thank you to everyone at @nufc & the fans for the very warm welcome I have received so far 🖤🤍 https://t.co/6d0raRrpnv

Trippier is 31, and has enough in the tank to perform at the highest level for a few more years. He was always a competent right-back during his days at Tottenham Hotspur. However, he has become more defensively astute under Diego Simeone, and returns to the Premier League as a La Liga winner.

