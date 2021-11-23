5 best pundits in football right now

Love them or hate them, it's difficult to ignore pundits in the world of football. It's difficult not to get pulled in when the experts are talking in depth about how well a team played or are pointing out the mistakes they made.

Being a pundit might seem like an easy job from where we're sitting. We've also admittedly seen far too much speculation and whataboutery being peddled as punditry. For the discerning fan who is invested in the intricacies of football, a good pundit can be like a messenger from the heavens.

The best pundits in the business not only break things down and throw light on the events in a game, but they also do it in a sufficiently engaging manner. There are a lot of bad eggs who can't keep their prejudices and biases outside the studio. But we're not here to discuss them.

We're here to take a look at five of the best pundits in football right now.

#5 Ian Wright

In addition to being one of the nicest people you'll find on a panel, Ian Wright is also pretty good at punditry. Having scored 174 goals in 305 appearances in his club career, Wright knows a thing or two about scoring goals.

The Arsenal legend never shies away from speaking his mind. Wright has a sense of humour as well and it is not rare to see him get involved in some quality banter with fellow pundits. More than anything, the Englishman loves the game and lives and breathes the beautiful game.

Wright is also someone that several of the Premier League's young footballers look up to and look to learn from thanks to his compassion and knowledge of the game. He might not be the sharpest when it comes to producing in-depth analysis, but he is one man every football fan loves seeing in the studio.

Ian Wright's joy when celebrating young England and Arsenal players' success is absolutely infectious ❤️



I like it I like it I like it… 🎶



#4 Micah Richards

Micah Richards is a former wonderkid who never really scaled the heights that he was widely tipped to hit. But Richards has become a much adored figure among Premier League fans for his punditry. He has an incredible aura about him and is the perfect foil for Roy Keane on Sky Sports' Super Sunday.

Richards is cheerful and his explosive laugh does help lighten the mood, which is particularly important when Roy Keane is in the room. The former Manchester City player is also very unbiased in his analysis.

He brings all of his experience from his time as a player to the fore when he is analyzing games or player performances. Richards doesn't resort to slagging players off or marinating in negativity. He is a jovial presence but is also quite sharp when it comes to actual punditry.

utdreport @utdreport @footballdaily] Micah Richards: "Kane's not turned up for training and we're calling him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave #mufc but he's getting abuse." #mulive Micah Richards: "Kane's not turned up for training and we're calling him a saint, Pogba's never said he wanted to leave #mufc but he's getting abuse." #mulive [@footballdaily] https://t.co/66IjpouQh8

