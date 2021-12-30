5 best Real Madrid players this year (2021)

The year 2021 was neither here nor there for Real Madrid. They failed to retain their La Liga title in 2020-21 and were thoroughly beaten by eventual winners Chelsea in the Champions League semi-final.

However, they have started well this season and are currently at the top of the La Liga table. They also topped their Champions League group and are preparing for their Champions League Round of 16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

A year without a trophy may very well be considered a failure in Real Madrid’s books, but on closer inspection, you’ll find more positives than negatives.

Here are the five biggest positives, five standout players, for Real Madrid in 2021:

#5 Luka Modric

RCD Espanyol v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

The only Ballon d’Or winner in Real Madrid right now, Luka Modric, is nothing short of a biological anomaly. The former Tottenham Hotspur star has been performing consistently since making the switch in 2012, and that didn’t change in 2021.

Modric shone as brightly as ever in 2021, in almost every single Real Madrid game, and against all odds.

The Croatian played alongside Toni Kroos and Casemiro at the heart of Real Madrid's midfield. Modric was responsible for carrying the ball from one end to another, and he did it with unreal ease and poise.

His passing was extraordinary as ever, he covered brilliantly for Real Madrid’s flying right-backs, and the 36-year-old was never afraid to shoot from range.

Real Madrid are reportedly working on extending Modric's contract for another year. Given the form he is in, we believe it is in the club’s best interest to wrap it up as soon as possible.

#4 Eder Militao

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - LaLiga Santander

The summer of 2021 was immensely eventful for Eder Militao. The Brazilian saw Real Madrid lose their top two centre-backs - Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos - and desperately needed someone to plug the vacuum.

Militao, who signed for Real Madrid in 2019 from Porto, had the opportunity to make himself useful, and that’s exactly what he did in 2021.

Alongside David Alaba, Militao has turned Real Madrid into a solid defensive unit. The Brazil international is strong in the air, freakishly quick, and doesn’t lunge in unless the situation absolutely demands it.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone #rmalive 📊| Real Madrid have lost only 3 out of 39 games in which Militao has started after he earned his place in the starting XI. @marca 📊| Real Madrid have lost only 3 out of 39 games in which Militao has started after he earned his place in the starting XI. @marca #rmalive https://t.co/0DMlivaxRv

In 2021, Militao saved Real Madrid’s blushes time and again. From crucial interceptions to last-ditch tackles, the former Porto man did it all with confidence.

The defender took part in 39 of Real Madrid’s last 40 games, helping the team avoid defeat in 36 of them. Militao proved his haters wrong with surefooted performances throughout 2021 and Los Blancos will hope for more of the same in 2022.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Samya Majumdar