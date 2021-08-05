Real Madrid's 5 best signings over the last decade 

Real Madrid's excellence in world football over the last 10 years has depended hugely on their signings during that span. While local rivals Atletico Madrid have enjoyed a slice of the pie on a couple of occasions, it has predominantly been a two-way battle.

While Real Madrid lost out to Barcelona in terms of overall domestic title wins between 2012 and 2021, they've gone on to dominate the European scene. Los Blancos won the Champions League four times, including the historic La Decima back in May 2014.

Signings becoming the key to success for Real Madrid

Club president Florentino Perez, despite the controversies he's stirred up, has played a crucial role in that success, thanks to the signings he's managed.

The Spanish businessman made headlines with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United back in the summer of 2009. Over the course of the next nine years, the Portuguese went on to score 450 goals in 438 appearances. He was instrumental in the club winning three Champions League titles in a row between 2015 and 2018.

The managers taking charge at the Bernabeu never had any reason to complain when it came to signings. Aside from Ronaldo, there have been a number of world-class signings who've etched their names in the club's history books.

Let's look at five players who've proven themselves to be the best signings for the Spanish giants in the last decade.

#5 Thibaut Courtois

Despite initial difficulties, Thibaut Courtois has quickly gone on to establish himself as an indispensable member of the Real Madrid squad, replacing Keylor Navas as their first-choice goalkeeper.

Courtois forced the hands of the Chelsea board when he refused to show up for training following the summer break back in 2018.

The move was finalized for a fee in the region of £35m, making him one of Europe's most expensive goalkeeping signings. Perez's decision has since borne fruit, with the six-foot-seven-inch tall keeper going on to keep 52 clean sheets in 129 appearances.

He has added one La Liga, one Supercopa and one Club World Cup title to his name so far.

Despite the heroics of Navas, Courtois is probably one of the best goalkeeping signings Real Madrid have made in the last decade.

#4 Toni Kroos

The Spanish giants pulled off quite a coup when they signed Toni Kroos from Bayern Munich back in the summer of 2014, for a fee in the region of £21m.

The 31-year-old had been close to a move to Manchester United but the deal failed to materialize following a managerial change. That allowed Real Madrid to swoop in, and it has since proved to be one of the club's biggest signings.

The six-foot-tall midfielder has stood as a brickwall at the heart of the Real Madrid midfield. He's played a pivotal role in their two La Liga titles and three Champions League trophies.

In 320 appearances for Los Blancos, Kroos has scored 22 goals and, more importantly, helped set up 80 more for his teammates.

