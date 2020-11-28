5 best right-backs in La Liga this season (2020-21)

La Liga is widely regarded as one of the most entertaining football leagues in the world not just because of the presence of arguably the world's two biggest clubs - Real Madrid and Barcelona - but also because of the general technical quality of teams and players on display.

The emergence of teams like Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, Villareal and Valencia in recent times has meant that La Liga is no longer the two-horse race it is often considered to be. These teams are not as renowned for their attacking prowess as they are for their defensive solidity and resilience, which in turn has raised the profile of La Liga.

As if to take a cue from their leaves, Real Madrid last season put on an uncharacteristic defensive masterclass to win their first La Liga title in three years.

Top five right-backs in La Liga in 2020-21

Like elsewhere in Europe, the tactics of La Liga clubs, especially in defence, have also evolved over the years.

Full-backs are no longer confined to their half of the pitch. While they need to discharge their defensive responsibilities, they are also encouraged to venture upfield and create an offensive overload at the other end of the pitch.

Dani Alves is arguably the most attack-minded right-back to have graced La Liga. In more recent times, there have been a few other players who have excelled as right-backs for various clubs in La Liga.

On that note, let us have a look at the top five right-backs in La Liga at the moment.

#5 Daniel Wass (Valencia)

Advertisement

Daniel Wass

Daniel Wass has been one of the standout performers for Valencia since his arrival at the club in the summer of 2018.

The 31-year-old, who is also versatile enough to be deployed as a left-back or even as an attacking midfielder, recently played his 100th match for the club in all competitions, which indicates his importance to the side.

🦇🇩🇰 Daniel Wass makes 100th appearance for Valencia CF! pic.twitter.com/z94nTmlNO6 — Valencia CF 🦇🍊🌊 (@valenciacf_en) October 4, 2020

Wass, who has played 77 La Liga games for the club, has scored three goals and provided ten assists, a tally that includes a goal and an assist from ten games this season.

#4 Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid)

Daniel Carvajal

Advertisement

Daniel Carvajal has been a key player for Real Madrid for the better part of the 2010s decade.

The 28-year-old has excelled under several managers at the Spanish club, winning 16 trophies, which includes two La Liga and four Champions League titles.

Renowned for his pace, work-rate and ability to find key passes, Carvajal has scored six goals and produced 48 assists in almost 300 games in all competitions for Real Madrid.

Carvajal has been omnipresent for the La Liga giants at the right-back position. Despite injuries limiting him to only four appearances this season, Carvajal has already produced two assists.

Carvajal continues to be the first-choice right-back for embattled Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who has been under the spotlight for his side's indifferent start to their La Liga title defence in 2020-21.