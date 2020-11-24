5 best right-backs in the Premier League this season (2020-21)

Another great weekend of English Premier League football is behind us. Liverpool joined current leaders Tottenham Hotspur at the top of the table after a statement victory over high-flying Leicester City on Sunday night.

Though it's still very early days in the season, Spurs have established their title-winning credentials and Jose Mourinho's boys played to the perfect plan to neutralize Manchester City in a classic 2-0 win.

World-class fullbacks are integral to every top-tier team in modern football, with them carrying both attacking and defensive responsibilities. It is no surprise that most teams doing well in the Premier League right now have classy fullbacks and have a wealth of talent at the right-back slot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool has almost redefined the position through his creative abilities, while others fullbacks like Serge Aurier have rediscovered their defensive prowess under a new manager at Spurs.

We look at the five best right-backs in the Premier League right now in ascending order.

#5 Tariq Lamptey

The 20-year-old is a future full England international, who is already playing with the big boys in the English Premier League. Tariq Lamptey has more than a 75% success rate in tackles but adds more value going forward. His pace and delivery often makes him a de-facto right wing-back.

With three assists and a goal to his name already, the former Chelsea player could be the breakthrough player of the season.

#4 Matty Cash

Matty Cash has made all the right moves on the pitch after joining Aston Villa from Nottingham Forest. He showed his class by subduing a striker of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's caliber against Arsenal, in a game which Villa won 3-0.

He has an almost 77% success rate when it comes to tackling. Cash, at 23, has been crucial to Villa's plans this season and the right-back and is on his way to a long Premier League career.