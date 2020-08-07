5 best right-backs in world football at the moment

In modern football, the role of a full-back is evolving progressively, as players across the world strive to give managers the best of worlds in attack and defence. Managers across the world have also begun depending on these players to provide their teams with the creative spark — indicating that the position is prominence.

Liverpool's star-studded team boasts some of the best players in the world, but the Reds depend on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson for their creative excellence.

The pair have set the standard in recent seasons and have recorded more than ten assists in each of the last two seasons, while they have also maintained their standards defensively.

“There’s the famous quote, ‘no-one grows up wanting to be a full-back, no one grows up wanting to be Gary Neville’



“Me and Robbo want to change that, and I think that’s what we’re doing.” pic.twitter.com/HF09K692lZ — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) January 2, 2020

Alexander-Arnold also shed light on how full-backs are looked at by fans across the world and admitted that he wants to revolutionize the position.

However, there is a shortage of quality right-backs in world football as things stand, as the level of skill and consistency required to flourish on both ends of the pitch is not something easy to achieve.

On that note, here are the five best right-backs in world football as things stand.

#5 Ricardo Pereira | Leicester City

Liverpool FC v Leicester City - Premier League

Portuguese right-back Ricardo Pereira has enjoyed a stunning spell in the Premier League since joining Leicester City in the summer of 2018. The Foxes shelled out a sizable £20 million to secure his services from FC Porto and he quickly caught the eye with a series of eye-catching displays in the Premier League.

Blessed with electric pace and fantastic crossing ability, Ricardo has also developed a reputation of scoring important goals for his side and has also proved that he can be reliable at the back for Leicester.

Much like Liverpool, Leicester use their full-backs to devastating effect, with the Portuguese star forming a formidable partnership with Ben Chilwell. The 26-year-old recorded four goals and three assists in all competitions in the 2019-20 season and is one of the finest players in the world in his position.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka | Manchester United

Manchester United v Manchester City - Premier League

Hailed as the best right-back in the world defensively, Aaron Wan-Bissaka has continued to make his mark in the Premier League after bursting onto the scene with Crystal Palace.

The Englishman secured a stunning £50 million switch to Manchester United last summer and carried on from where he left off with the Eagles, having established himself as an indispensable member of the Red Devils' rearguard.

A tough-tackling defender blessed with an excellent ability to defend 1v1 situations, Wan-Bissaka's slide-tackles are a feature of his gameplay. The 22-year-old, however, has room for improvement in the final third, as he does not do enough to make himself a threat going forward.

In his first season at Old Trafford, Wan-Bissaka has made a staggering 44 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions. While he is yet to score a goal for his new team, he has four assists to his name and is developing into a reliable player for the Red Devils.

