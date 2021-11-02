5 best set-piece takers in the 21st century

Football is not about carrying the ball from one end of the pitch to another in the hope of hitting the back of the net. It's about scoring in any conceivable way. Not all teams are capable of scoring frequently from open play. Set-pieces give those teams the opportunity to restore parity and the chance to live for another day.

Set-pieces are a crucial aspect of football but not many can make the most of them. So today, we are presenting five players who have converted from free-kicks, penalties, and corners, time and again, to propel their team ahead. Here are the top five set-piece takers of the 21st century:

Special mention: Andrea Pirlo, Toni Kroos, Roberto Carlos

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo, who happens to be the leading goalscorer of this generation (796 goals), is the perfect specimen for a modern-day forward. The Manchester United number 7 is disciplined, determined, and rarely squanders the opportunity to keep the scoreboard ticking.

The 36-year-old spent the majority of his career at Real Madrid, scoring crucial goals for Los Blancos and leading them to multiple trophies. He managed to win a few at Juventus as well and shattered some more records while he was in Turin.

He has now returned to his first big European club, Manchester United, and looks hungry for more accolades.

CristianoXtra @CristianoXtra_ On this day in 2003:



Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Manchester United with a amazing freekick and that was against Portsmouth in the 80th minute in the match that ended with United victory 3-0.🔥



First of 125.



Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal for Manchester United with a amazing freekick and that was against Portsmouth in the 80th minute in the match that ended with United victory 3-0.🔥

First of 125.

Ronaldo is also an excellent dead-ball converter and has scored a plethora of goals from free-kicks and penalties. His “knuckleball” free-kicks are a thing of beauty while his ice-cold penalties are as good as inevitable.

#4 Ronaldinho - Retired

Ronaldinho of FC Barcelona and David Sommeil of Manchester City

Football is a celebration of the human race. It lets us feel and react. It makes us jump in joy and break down in despair. Ronaldinho was the perfect embodiment of the spirit the game carries. The Brazilian made us feel what the game was about.

The two-time World Player of the Year won every major honor the game had to offer. But most importantly, he always did it with a smile on his face. Ronaldinho carried an enviable bag of tricks and was capable of turning any game around in the blink of an eye.

The 2002 World Cup winner’s goals from open play were a thing of beauty, but that is not all there was to his game.

K for 𝐤𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐤 @Kiprono__



Ronaldinho Gaúcho busted onto the scene following that freekick against England in the 2002 World Cup.

Ronaldinho was an excellent free-kick taker and had the ability to convert from anywhere on the pitch. He had a fine blend of power and finesse in his free-kicks, which made them almost impossible for any keeper to stop.

The Brazilian was also an unreadable spot-kick taker, which made him the first-choice penalty taker at Barcelona.

