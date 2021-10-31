Chelsea are one of the top clubs in the Premier League, having attained numerous trophies since the start of the 21st century. Roman Abramovich's takeover in early 2000s helped the Blues grow financially strong and they have reaped benefits ever since.

With the Russian at the helm, Chelsea have been crowned champions of the Premier League five times. In addition to showcasing their dominance in the English top flight, the Blues have proven their might in Europe. They have won two UEFA Champions League titles, winning their second title recently in the 2020-21 campaign.

Chelsea's rise to prominence has attracted many skilled footballers over the last two decades. The financial prowess of the Blues meant more superstars at Stamford Bridge. Some of them played a significant role in Chelsea's success in the 21st century. It goes without saying that some of these legends have been great set-piece takers.

5 best set-piece takers for Chelsea in the 21st century

#5 Willian

Brazilian winger Willian had charmed fans and critics alike with some majestic set-pieces during his tenure at Stamford Bridge. At his former club Chelsea, the winger built a solid reputation due to his exploits from set-pieces. Willian remains one of the best dead-ball specialists of the 21st century to play for the Blues.

With one eye on the top corner, Willian took a short run-up before curling the ball into the net. It was a familiar sight for Chelsea fans as the 33-year-old racked up numerous free-kicks, especially in the 2015-16 season. He was also exceptional from long range set-pieces, putting up crosses for his teammates to meet with a header.

#4 Cesc Fabregas

While there are valid arguments that Cesc Fabregas' peak was at Arsenal, the midfielder still wove his magic for Chelsea. Fabregas helped the Blues win two Premier League titles and one Europa League title. He also won one FA Cup and one League Cup in his five seasons at the club.

Fabregas was renowned for his playmaking skills, helping the forwards find the net with his vision. But the Spaniard was also majestic at set-pieces, delivering some venomous crosses for his teammates. He was blessed with superior technical prowess, which helped him manipulate the ball and cause trouble from dead ball situations.

