5 best set-piece takers in football right now (2021)

Set-pieces are an important part of football. A game that remains cagey and deadlocked could very well see the tide shift in one side's favour with a set-piece. Free-kicks, penalties, throw-ins and corner kicks put the defending team in jeopardy and they cannot afford to rest on their laurels or switch off for a second.

In the 2018-19 Champions League semi-final, Liverpool's decisive fourth goal in a stunning comeback win over Barcelona came from a corner.

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold observed that the Catalans had switched off as he moved towards the corner flag. He quickly took a corner kick for Divock Origi to steal a march on the Barcelona defenders and slot the ball home before they could react.

Barcelona's famous 6-1 remontada in the Champions League 2016-17 over PSG ended with a Sergi Roberto tap-in at the end of a floated free-kick. That's why set-piece specialists are an essential component of a football team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best set-piece takers in football right now.

#5 Trent-Alexander Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of the best attacking right-backs in the world. Though the defensive side of his game is a bit lacking in certain departments, it's hard to find a full-back who is better at whipping balls into the box than him.

The 22-year-old delivers David Beckham-esque balls from the flanks and his set-pieces are similar to the Manchester United legend's as well. He is Liverpool's designated corner-kick taker and one of their chief weapons from direct free-kick scenarios.

The Englishman knows how to produce the right amount of flight and curl on his deliveries from set-pieces. In fact, it is his set-piece abilities that make Liverpool a major threat from free-kicks inside their attacking half.

#4 Toni Kroos (Real Madrid)

Toni Kroos is one of the most technically proficient players in the world. His technique is beyond compare and is one of the best passers in the game. Naturally, the German international is a first-choice corner taker and free-kick taker for Los Blancos.

Kroos' latest goal from Real Madrid was a direct-free kick against arch-rivals Barcelona from right outside the area. The 31-year-old can curl into the top bin or even smash it in.

Thanks to his flair for passing, the Real Madrid midfielder is also brilliant at delivering balls into the box from corners.

