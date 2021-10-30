5 best set-piece takers in the Premier League right now (2021)

The Premier League is arguably the best league in the world due to its unrivaled competitiveness and unpredictability. The glamor and hype surrounding the league is ever increasing with the increase in global viewership and money. Footballers across the globe are attracted to the idea of playing in the Premier League.

In the current campaign, Chelsea are at the top of the table with 22 points after nine games. They are closely followed by Liverpool and Manchester City, who are on 21 and 20 points respectively. These are the standings before Gameweek 10.

Set-pieces are a crucial part of the game. Through set-pieces, teams get their chances to score a goal or to create a goalscoring opportunity. Currently, set-piece routines are a priority for each and every team as free-kicks and corners remain excellent offensive weapons.

Over the years, many great footballers have graced the English top flight with their presence. It goes without saying that there have been some renowned set-piece takers among them. David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Matt Le Tissier and Gianfranco Zola are some of the most famous set-piece takes in Premier League history.

5 best set-piece takers in the Premier League right now

#5 Marcos Alonso - Chelsea

Chelsea left-back Marcos Alonso is known for producing moments of magic from set-pieces with his left foot. The 30-year-old has been pivotal for the Blues under the guidance of Thomas Tuchel despite competition from Ben Chilwell.

Alonso possesses incredible technique when it comes to set-pieces, especially in free-kicks. The Spaniard is effective from both indirect and direct free-kicks as he can put up sensational crosses or hit the ball sweetly to score a goal.

For his exploits, Alonso is one of Chelsea's best options during set-pieces. His incredible free-kick against Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 Premier League season opener remains fresh in the memory of fans.

#4 James Maddison - Leicester City

One of the main creative outlets for Leicester City, James Maddison has slowly risen to prominence as a set-piece specialist. Due to his superior technique, the attacking-midfielder strikes the ball sweetly and causes trouble for opponent defenders.

Maddison can bend the ball either way with his right foot, which makes him a dangerous option at set-pieces. The 24-year-old has proven himself to be the primary set-piece taker for Leicester City. Being a regular name on the team sheet, his tally will only increase in the coming years.

Maddison is currently enduring a slump in form in the current campaign and has managed only one goal and one assist in all competitions.

