5 best set-piece takers in the Premier League this season (2021-22)

Set-pieces are a very important part of football. Scoring from open play requires teams to play expansive football. Each pass in a move needs to be measured and well-timed. Teams need creative players who can help breach the opposition defence and find a route to goal.

Set-piece specialists are a crucial part of any team

Set-pieces offer a much more direct route to the back of the net. Set-pieces include penalties, corner kicks, free-kicks and throw-ins. Players get to take up positions in dangerous areas and all that needs to happen for a team to score is for a good delivery to be met with a quality finish.

All the other complications that come with trying to score from open play can easily be circumvented via set-pieces. The Premier League has always had exceptional set-piece takers.

David Beckham, Steven Gerrard, Frank Lampard, Robin van Persie, Thierry Henry, Matt Le Tissier and Gianfranco Zola are a few legends who were exceptional at taking set-pieces.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best set-piece takers in the Premier League this season.

#5 Martin Odegaard (Arsenal)

Burnley v Arsenal - Premier League

Martin Odegaard is a technically gifted footballer. Arsenal desperately needed a creative force in midfield and they signed the Norwegian international from Real Madrid on a deal worth €35 million this past summer.

The 23-year-old has been a key figure in Arsenal's resurgence this season, scoring four goals and providing three assists in 18 Premier League appearances. One of the best aspects of Odegaard's game is his set-piece delivery.

He scored a brilliant free-kick against Burnley in a 1-0 win earlier in the season. He has produced nine accurate indirect set-piece deliveries that led to a shot this term in the Premier League. One of them has resulted in a goal.

#4 Marcos Alonso (Chelsea)

Chelsea v Leeds United - Premier League

It's safe to say now that Marcos Alonso has revived his Chelsea career under Thomas Tuchel. The German coach's use of wing-backs has helped breathe new life into the Spaniard and he has been a key player for the Blues over the past year.

One of Alonso's main strengths is his set-piece ability. He is one of Chelsea's primary free-kick takers. The 31-year-old scored from a direct free-kick against Crystal Palace. He can also whip in some beauties from dead-ball situations.

Seven of his dead-ball deliveries have led to a shot, while one has resulted in a goal as well. He generates plenty of power and swing on the ball from deadball scenarios and it's a treat when one of those end up in the back of the net.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith