PSG's struggles came to an end after the Qatari takeover took place in 2011. The Ligue 1 giants struggled to win trophies in early 2000s but their fortunes have changed drastically after an influx of financial might since the takeover.

With newfound financial power at their helm, PSG have attracted some mega stars. Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are the two record transfers in football history with transfer fees of €222 million and €180 million respectively.

World-class footballers in almost every position have helped PSG dominate the French top flight since then. They have won Ligue 1 almost every season barring a few shocking upsets. They also have been a top contender for UEFA Champions League in the last few seasons.

PSG have recently signed the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos on free transfers and boast one of the best squads in Europe right now.

5 best set-piece takers for PSG in the 21st century

#5 Jay-Jay Okocha

Widely considered one of the greatest African players, Jay-Jay Okocha was a player to watch out for at his peak. Operating as an attacking midfielder, the African maestro was immensely skillful. He used to dribble past defenders using his bag full of tricks and also created goals for his teammates with his creative flair.

Okocha was not just a skillful dribbler but he was also magnificent at set-pieces. He was a long-throw specialist and a dangerous free-kick taker in the early 2000s, known for causing trouble from dead ball situations.

The midfielder had a unique ability to find the net from absurd angles, resulting in some breathtaking set-piece moments.

During his four-year tenure with the Parisians, Okocha scored 20 goals and provided nine assists. He was also a mentor for young Ronaldinho, who learned a lot from the African.

#4 Angel Di Maria

RB Leipzig v Paris Saint-Germain: Group H - UEFA Champions League

PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria certainly possesses one of the most dangerous left feet in the French top flight. The Argentine has always been clinical in his set-pieces which makes it hard for defenders to judge his venomous crosses into the box.

Di Maria has been instrumental in PSG's success since he arrived in the French capital. After a forgettable season at Manchester United, the Argentine has justified his reputation through his exploits for Les Parisiens. Due to his exceptional prowess on the ball, he has been continuously effective with both set-pieces for his club and country.

Despite being a key piece of the PSG team, Di Maria has gone down in the hierarchy in recent times since the arrival of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

