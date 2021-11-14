5 of the best signings so far this season

The transfer window is an opportunity for football clubs to reinforce their ranks. Most of the transfer activity takes place in the summer ahead of a fresh season. This summer was quite an eventful one. We've seen some of the biggest names in world football switch clubs this year.

There have been plenty of expensive signings too. Premier League clubs, as usual, splashed the cash and Chelsea and Manchester City broke their transfer records in the summer. In fact, no top European team other than Barcelona shied away from spending big in the summer transfer window.

But how many clubs hit the nail in the head with their signings? How many of them regret breaking the bank for a star that doesn't suit their system? Without further ado, let's take a look at five new signings who have performed the best this season so far.

#5 Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Leicester City v Arsenal - Premier League

Arsenal signed Aaron Ramsdale from Sheffield United for £25 million. He was Sheffield United's Player of the Year and Young Player of the Year for 2020-21. But shelling out a fairly high sum of money to sign a backup goalkeeper when they already had Bernd Leno seemed a bit unnecessary.

But Ramsdale has come in and displaced Leno as the first-choice goalkeeper for the Gunners. He has produced some staggering displays for Mikel Arteta's side including a wonderful performance against Leicester City. Ramsdale produced a string of world-class saves in that game.

He has kept seven clean sheets in 11 appearances across all competitions for Arsenal so far this term.

Arsenal @Arsenal



🧤 @AaronRamsdale98 Player of the Month has entered the chat 😍👏 Player of the Month has entered the chat 😍👏 🧤 @AaronRamsdale98 https://t.co/8rHwEsjoIX

#4 Memphis Depay (Barcelona)

FC Barcelona v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander

Barcelona have navigated a tough start to the 2021-22 season. Memphis Depay was signed as a free agent in the summer on the recommendation of then Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman.

Depay has had his struggles in the new season but it's important to note that he is playing in an unsettled team. We might see the best of him now that Xavi Hernandez has been appointed as manager.

In 12 La Liga appearances so far, Depay has scored six goals and provided two assists. However, he is yet to break his duck in the Champions League which is reflective of the poor start that Barcelona got off to in the tournament.

But there's plenty of promise here and Depay could be a leader in this new era for the Catalans.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Beautiful team goal by Barca finished off by Memphis Depay 😍 Beautiful team goal by Barca finished off by Memphis Depay 😍 https://t.co/jqQ8fY4BZF

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Shambhu Ajith