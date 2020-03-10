5 best signings in the January transfer window | Premier League 2019-20

Bruno Fernandes has been in tremendous form since joining Manchester United

It’s now been over a month since the January transfer window closed, and the players brought in by the Premier League’s clubs have all had plenty of time to settle into their new surroundings. Naturally, some have made a far bigger impact than others, with a couple seemingly changing their club’s fortunes entirely.

Whether these players can make the impact of the all-time great January signings – the likes of Virgil Van Dijk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Luis Suarez and Nemanja Vidic – only time will tell, but they certainly appear to be well on their way.

Here are the Premier League’s 5 best January 2020 signings.

#1 Bruno Fernandes

The arrival of Fernandes appears to have galvanised United's entire squad

Thus far at least, no other January signing this year has had as much of an impact as Portuguese international Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United. The attacking midfielder, who had been trailed by the Red Devils for some time, cost an initial £47m from Sporting Lisbon, but already it appears that his fee could represent a bargain.

Fernandes made his debut in United’s dour 0-0 draw with Wolves on February 1st, but since then, United have performed better than they’ve done throughout the 2019-20 season, and the playmaker has already put together a record of 3 goals and 3 assists in his first 8 games with the club.

More than that, though, Fernandes appears to have given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad the swagger that they’ve been missing seemingly since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Suddenly, United feel like a team to be feared again, as the Portuguese international has not only performed well himself, but he’s also inspired his teammates to step up as well.

It’s still early days for Fernandes at Old Trafford – remember that Angel Di Maria looked great in his early days too – but if he continues on his current trajectory, he could be the best January signing since Van Dijk.

