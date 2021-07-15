5 best signings made in the Premier League so far (July 2021)

The Premier League's global appeal has helped English top-flight sides invest heavily in the transfer market. The financial clout of Premier League sides has grown exponentially in recent years and this has helped smaller teams make much better use of the transfer window.

We have seen teams outside the traditional top six making big-money signings in recent times. They are not here to just participate anymore and the English top-flight has got a lot more competitive.

With players like Harry Kane and Jack Grealish tipped to switch clubs in the summer, we could see quite a few transfer records getting broken. But the transfer window is not just about big-money signings. Bargain deals for players that fit the needs of a team to a T are also just as important.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best signings made in the Premier League so far.

#5 Albert Sambi Lokonga - Arsenal

Arsenal's signing of Albert Sambi Lokonga has been much awaited. Lokonga has reportedly arrived in North London for his medicals and will soon be announced as an Arsenal player.

The Belgian midfielder signed his first professional contract with Anderlecht in 2017. He made 37 appearances for them across all competitions in the 2020-21 season. He scored three goals and provided three assists.

The Gunners have reportedly agreed to pay €17.5 million for his services. Mikel Arteta's side are in desperate need of bolstering their midfield after losing both Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard to their parent club Real Madrid.

Lokonga excels in a deep role in midfield and is good at breaking up play and leading his team into attack. He is also a decent passer of the ball but it's his relentlessness and tenacity that makes him stand out. He could bring in a lot of energy to Arsenal's midfield. It is something they have lacked in recent seasons.

#4 Boubakary Soumare - Leicester City

Celtic v LOSC Lille: Group H - UEFA Europa League

With Youri Tielemans refusing to rule out an exit, Leicester City have been on the lookout for a central midfielder. They've landed themselves a great deal by signing Boubakary Soumare from Lille for a reported sum of €25 million.

The Ligue 1 outfit were resigned to the fact that they will have to let their star midfielder leave this summer. There has been too much interest in him and since they signed him on a free transfer from PSG in 2017, they've made a lot of profit out of nothing.

Soumare is worth way more than €25 million though. He is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Europe. The 22-year-old midfielder has a great first touch and is a good passer of the ball. He helps his side recycle possession and will be a great addition to the Foxes' midfield.

