5 best signings of the Premier League so far in 2022-23

After a month-long hiatus, Premier League teams are set to return to action for the second half of the 2022-23 season. The season is far from over, with only 15 out of 38 matches played so far in the league.

At the start of every season, new players are introduced into the Premier League by the various teams as they look to improve themselves. These players sometimes have a great impact on their teams' performance and drive the team positively. The best signings are those who influence their team to perform better and are instrumental to their success.

This article will focus on some of the new signings in the league and how they have fared, particularly those who have performed the best. Without further ado, here is a list of the five best signings in the Premier League so far this season.

#5 Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

After seeing their massive recruitment drive fail last time out in the top flight, Fulham made more shrewd signings ahead of the 2022-23 season. One of their signings was Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon. The defensive midfielder joined the London side for around €20 million on a long-term deal.

Palhinha immediately distinguished himself as an excellent midfielder for Fulham with his work rate and tenacity. The 27-year-old has been one of the league's best tacklers and has helped form the foundation for his side's improved performance in the league. He has won the most total duels in the English top flight this season.

Palhinha has featured in all but one of his club's matches in the league this season. He has amassed 14 appearances for Fulham, only missing the game against Newcastle United through a suspension. He has scored two goals in his time at the club and has been one of the most impressive newcomers in the league this season.

#4 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Following his arrival from Real Madrid for around €70 million, Casemiro struggled to secure a starting berth at Manchester United. New manager Erik ten Hag preferred Scott McTominay in midfield, but Casemiro has wrested the starting spot in recent weeks.

Casemiro delivered a timely reminder of his qualities in the Premier League with a number of sparkling performances for the Red Devils. The 30-year-old midfielder has been one of the best in his position this season in the league.

Casemiro has appeared 11 times in the league this season and has a goal and an assist to his name. The Brazil international has only been on the losing side twice in his Premier League career. He has also featured six times in the UEFA Europa League.

#3 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus is regarded as one of the most complete center forwards in the Premier League. He has been impressive for Arsenal since completing a switch from Manchester City in the summer.

Jesus was reunited with former Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta at Arsenal following his €50 million switch. The 25-year-old wasted no time in endearing himself to the club's fans with his goals and overall contributions. He has helped his side reach the summit of the Premier League with a number of impressive performances up front.

Jesus has scored five goals and assisted another five in his 14 appearances for Arsenal in the Premier League. The striker has played a starring role for the Gunners and helped them replace the departed Alexandre Lacazette.

#2 Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

Fresh from helping Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Lisandro Martinez has been one of Manchester United's best performing players. The tenacious defender moved to Old Trafford from Ajax after an impressive stint in Amsterdam.

Ten Hag's choice of the diminutive Martinez at center back was criticized because of the nature of the Premier League. The 24-year-old Argentine defender has, however, shown his quality and justified his manager's decision to play him.

Martinez has appeared in all of Manchester United's matches in the Premier League this season. He has helped his side keep five clean sheets in those games and has helped improve their defense massively compared to last season.

#1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland has taken the Premier League by storm since his arrival at the Etihad. The Norwegian striker has been scoring goals for fun and is on course to shatter the division's goalscoring record.

Manchester City acted quickly and wrapped up a deal for Haaland early in the transfer window. The phenom joined the club from Borussia Dortmund for around €75 million on a long-term basis. He quickly quashed talk of him struggling in England with several top-quality performances for Manchester City.

Haaland has scored 18 goals and three assists in only 13 appearances in the Premier League for Manchester City. The 22-year-old has also scored five goals in four Champions League appearances. He is one of the world's best strikers and has shown why in the Premier League.

