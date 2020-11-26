5 best Spaniards in the Premier League at the moment

The Premier League is the richest, and arguably the most competitive, football league in the world. Not surprisingly, the lure of the Premier League has attracted many a fine player to ply their trade in the competition.

Not surprisingly, the Premier League features skillful players from many different countries and currently boasts of a talented Spanish contingent that has strived to continue the legacy of its illustrious compatriots like Xabi Alonso, David Silva and Fernando Torres, to name a few.

Top five active Spanish players in the Premier League

The Premier League features a bevvy of talented Spanish players who have been key to their respective clubs over the years. This list also includes a new summer arrival who made his name at two different top-5 league clubs in the continent before landing on English shores.



#5 Sergio Reguilon (Tottenham Hotspur)

Serge Reguilon

Sergio Reguilon has been a standout performer for Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur since arriving at the London club from Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer.

In fact, such has been the player's impact at the club - he has already managed three assists in nine games in all competitions - Sergio Reguilon has emerged as one of the key men in Jose Mourinho's plans, starting five of Spurs' last six Premier League games.

The Spurs boss was particularly euphoric after Reguilon had an outstanding outing against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City, shutting down Riyad Mahrez and not allowing the player to dribble past him.

With the player achieving an unspecified objective in that game, Mourinho did not renege on a promise to gift Reguilon an expensive bag of ham that set the Portuguese tactician poorer by £500.

#4 Adama Traore (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Adama Traore

Adama Traore has played over 100 Premier League games for three different clubs.

The 24-year-old right winger, who currently plays for Wolverhampton Wanderers, has had 15 goal contributions (five goals and ten assists) at his current club, but is yet to make one this season. Nevertheless, Traore remains a key player in Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo's plans.

Considering his impact at the Molineux since his move from the Riverside stadium, the Premier League team are keen on extending Traore's contract at the club, but talks in this regard appear to have stalled at the moment.

10 - Adama Traoré and Raúl Jiménez have now combined for 10 Premier League goals this season, the most of any PL duo, and just the seventh different partnership to manage at least 10 in a single campaign in the competition. Brand. pic.twitter.com/9Zzj4stU1F — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 24, 2020

Nevertheless, Espirito Santo is delighted that Traore, a player who was once said to be a bit of both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, is still plying his trade for the ninth-placed club in the 2020-21 Premier League when he said in this regard:

“What I can say about this is Adama is delighted to be here. You can see how happy he has been in training just by seeing us be together again. Things will happen naturally. Speculation around our players doesn’t bother us. We know what we have to do. First of all, you have to be happy where you are, and he clearly is.”