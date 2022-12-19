5 best strikers in the FIFA World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar was described as the greatest World Cup of all time by its president Gianni Infantino. Fans from all over the world were captivated by the thrilling matches and spectacular goals. The tournament delivered high-level football from the first day to the last, and Lionel Messi led Argentina to glory.

One of the highlights of the tournament was the performance of the strikers. Several players stepped up and made their mark on the tournament, scoring crucial goals for their countries and providing entertainment.

This article will look at some of the most impressive strikers of the tournament in Qatar and how they helped their teams. Without further ado, here is a list of the five best strikers in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

#5 Enner Valencia (Ecuador)

Netherlands v Ecuador: Group A - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Players who score the first goal of every FIFA World Cup are usually remembered throughout the tournament. Siphiwe Tshabalala is remembered for scoring first in South Africa in 2010 and Enner Valencia will be for doing the same in 2022. The Ecuador captain scored the tournament's first goal against hosts Qatar in a 2-0 win.

Valencia found the net three times for his country despite suffering from niggling injury problems. The 33-year-old striker scored his goals in three group stage matches for Ecuador. He opened his account from the penalty spot against Qatar before adding a second with a firm header in the same game. Valencia's third goal came in the second group game against the Netherlands.

The former West Ham striker has 38 goals in 77 appearances for Ecuador. He also has six goals in six FIFA World Cup appearances, as he also scored thrice in 2014. He was one of the most dangerous strikers at the tournament in Qatar.

#4 Youssef En-Nesyri (Morocco)

Morocco v Portugal: Quarter Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri staked his claim as one of Africa's finest strikers as he helped his country finish fourth at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Sevilla star scored twice in the competition for the Atlas Lions and helped his side throughout the tournament.

En-Nesyri scored his first of the tournament in his country's final group game against Canada, showing great technique to finish the ball over the top from Achraf Hakimi. His second effort was disallowed after a marginal offside call later in the half. He scored his second of the tournament with a brilliant header following a great leap in the quarter-finals against Portugal.

En-Nesyri became the first Moroccan player to score in two different World Cup editions after his goal against Canada. He also scored at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and has 17 goals in 57 matches for the Atlas Lions.

#3 Richarlison (Brazil)

Brazil v South Korea: Round of 16 - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Tottenham Hotspur striker Richarlison took on the No.9 shirt for Brazil at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and donned it with pride. The 25-year-old scored three goals for the Seleçao in five matches as his country fell in the semi-finals, losing to Croatia in penalty shootouts.

Richarlison scored his first goal of the tournament for Brazil in their opener against Serbia. His second came in the same match in spectacular fashion as he scored one of the best goals of the tournament. His third goal came at the end of a fine passing sequence in the third group game against South Korea.

Richarlison, who featured in his first World Cup campaign, was influential for Brazil before crashing out of the quarter-finals.

#2 Olivier Giroud (France)

France v Australia: Group D - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

With Ballon d'Or holder Karim Benzema ruled out through injury, France coach Didier Deschamps fell back to his trusted striker Olivier Giroud for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The AC Milan man did not disappoint as he scored four times for Les Bleus as they finished second in the competition.

Having gone without scoring a single goal through the entirety of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the 35-year-old was on a mission in Qatar. His first two goals came in the group stage opener against Australia as he helped his side to a comeback win. He added goals against Poland in the Round of 16 and England in the quarter-finals to take his tally to four.

Giroud became France's all-time record goalscorer with 53 goals for the national side. The former Arsenal and Chelsea man was substituted early against Argentina in what was likely his final appearance in the World Cup. He scored five goals in 18 appearances in the Mundial.

#1 Julian Alvarez (Argentina)

Argentina v Croatia: Semi Final - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Having come into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as a backup striker, Julian Alvarez ended the tournament as the third-highest scorer. The Argentine forward scored four goals for his country in his debut tournament, helping them to win the title in Qatar.

Alvarez came on as a second-half substitute in the first two games against Saudi Arabia and Mexico before making his first start against Poland. He scored in his first two starts against Poland and Australia. He also won a penalty and scored two goals in the semi-finals against Croatia.

Alvarez was tipped to be one of Argentina's future stars last year and he showed why at the World Cup. The 22-year-old Manchester City striker was a bundle of energy, full of running and enthusiasm. He was the tournament's best and most effective striker.

