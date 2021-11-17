5 players who can replace Lionel Messi in the Argentina national team

Argentina have produced great footballers, but Lionel Messi is undoubtedly the greatest player ever. Some may argue in favor of Diego Maradona because he led Argentina to World Cup glory in 1986, but Messi has several other accolades that put him on a pedestal.

Rosario-born Messi started his football career as a junior with Newell's Old Boys, the same club Maradona played for. Messi rose through the ranks with the national team, scoring twice in a 2-1 win against Nigeria in the final of the World Youth Championship.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace also represented his country at the 2008 Beijing Olympics as they claimed gold in the football competition.

Lionel Messi led Argentina to three successive finals between 2014 and 2016, losing all three before finally leading La Albiceleste to Copa America glory in the summer of 2021.

Argentina have a herculean task when it comes to replacing Lionel Messi

The only South American footballer to score up to 80 international goals, Lionel Messi has undoubtedly stamped his legacy as the greatest footballer to represent Argentina.

It is impossible to replace a player like Lionel Messi. However, with the mercurial forward advancing in age, Argentina will be forced to look beyond him in the near future. On that note, here is a list of five players who can try to fill Lionel Messi's shoes in the Argentina national team:

#5 Thiago Almada

Thiago Almada in action for Argentina U23s

Velez Sarsfield starlet Thiago Almada has been touted as one of the biggest talents to emerge from Argentina in recent years. The 20-year-old attacking midfielder has broken through in the Velez Sarsfield set-up and worked his way up the ranks with the Argentina national team.

Like Lionel Messi, he has represented his country at U-20 level and U-23 level in the Olympics. Almada received his first call-up to Lionel Scaloni's team ahead of their 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers against Uruguay and Brazil.

The youngster has scored nine goals and delivered six assists in 33 appearances for Velez Sarsfield this season. The 20-year-old has secured a January move to MLS side Atlanta United, which will make him the most valuable player in the league when he joins.

Almada is yet to make his debut for La Albiceleste but is expected to be a key player over the next decade with the talent he has.

#4 Julian Alvarez

Paraguay v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

River Plate striker Julian Alvarez is another talented player coming through the ranks of the Argentina national team. The 21-year-old has impressed when given the opportunity by club and country.

Like Lionel Messi, Alvarez has represented Argentina at U-20 and U-23 levels, as well as with the national team. Alvarez has scored 19 goals and set up 13 more in 40 appearances for River Plate this season.

The diminutive striker has yet to score for Argentina in four appearances since making his debut in a FIFA World Cup Qualifier against Chile back in June. He has played alongside Lionel Messi for the Argentina national team.

Alvarez is a potential source of goals for Argentina after Lionel Messi, and with age on his side, he could enjoy a long and goal-laden career over the next decade.

