5 best strikers in world football right now (2021)

It's a common adage that attacks win games, which still holds true in the modern game. That explains why some of the most expensive players in the game's history are attackers, or more specifically, strikers.

A plethora of fine strikers have graced the game, especially in recent years. Some of them are still going strong despite being on the wrong side of 30, scoring goals galore for club and country.

Without further ado, here's a look at the five best strikers in the game at the moment:

#5 Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid/Uruguay)

Luis Suarez is still going strong.

Luis Suarez is one of the most prolific strikers to have graced the game since the turn of the century.

After making his name at Ajax and Liverpool, Suarez enhanced his burgeoning reputation at Barcelona, where he scored 195 goals in 283 appearances. Now at Atletico Madrid, the 34-year-old has shown no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Last season, he scored 21 league goals to help the Rojiblancos to their first La Liga title in seven years. Suarez has seemingly continued from where he left off last season, netting eight times across competitions already.

OptaJose @OptaJose



#ValenciaAtleti

co 14 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has scored 14 goals vs Valencia 🦇 between all competitions, more than any other opponent in his career ( @atletienglish , Liverpool, Barcelona & Uruguay). Stake #ValenciaAtleti co 14 - Luis Suárez 🇺🇾 has scored 14 goals vs Valencia 🦇 between all competitions, more than any other opponent in his career (@atletienglish , Liverpool, Barcelona & Uruguay). Stake#ValenciaAtleti #ValenciaAtletico https://t.co/mCf96B1Ol5

Suarez, Uruguay's all-time top-scorer, recently ended his nine-game duck by scoring in his team's 4-1 loss to Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

#4 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United/Portugal)

Cristiano Ronaldo is still going strong for club and country.

Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly one of the best players to have graced the game. During a prolific career for club and country which has lasted almost two decades now, he has scored goals and won big titles galore.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has hit the ground running on his return to Manchester United after more than a decade. He has scored nine times across competitions despite United struggling in recent games.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Ronaldo now has scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League.



That is the most ever 🐐 Ronaldo now has scored against 38 different teams in the Champions League.That is the most ever 🐐 https://t.co/if8uenHqd8

The 36-year-old won his first Capocannonieri award last season, scoring 29 goals. He also excelled at Euro 2020, bagging five goals and an assist even as holders Portugal crashed out in the Round of 16.

Though he is in the 30-man shortlist for the 2021 Ballon d'Or award, Ronaldo is unlikely to win it, as he didn't win any major title this year.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande