5 best supporting strikers in world football right now

The role of forwards in football has evolved significantly over time, with a notable shift toward the prevalence of supporting strikers. In the past, traditional centre-forwards were primarily goal poachers, whose focus was mainly on scoring goals.

However, the modern game demands more versatility from forwards. Supporting strikers, often referred to as second strikers or false nines, have become increasingly common in the modern game.

These players not only contribute with goals but also excel in playmaking, dropping deeper to link up play, creating opportunities for their teammates and facilitating the team's overall attacking dynamic.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best supporting strikers in world football right now.

#5 Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan)

Italy Soccer Serie A

Marcus Thuram was one of the most high-profile free agents in the transfer market this summer. He has made a name for himself at the elite level by virtue of his versatility and ability to play in multiple positions across the frontline.

Thuram's physical attributes combined with his technical quality, enable him to outmuscle opponents and bring his teammates into play. After coming up as a winger, he has transitioned into a centre-forward of late. However, Thuram is no traditional number 9.

He is a highly intelligent footballer and is capable of creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. Thuram is also capable of finding the back of the net on a regular basis and is one of the best supporting strikers in the world right now.

The 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided four assists in seven appearances in all competitions for the Nerazzurri so far this term.

#4 Joao Felix (Barcelona)

Spain Soccer La Liga

Joao Felix is one of the most naturally gifted forwards of his generation. His technical prowess is top-tier but Felix is yet to maximize his potential. The Portugal international has showcased exceptional ability as a supporting striker.

His vision and football intelligence enable him to read the game effectively, making incisive passes and creating goalscoring opportunities for his teammates. Additionally, his dribbling skills and close control allow him to wriggle out of cul-de-sacs and outwit defenders regularly.

His dynamism and creativity make him a valuable asset for any team and he is expected to thrive at Barcelona, where he is currently on loan from Atletico Madrid. He has scored three goals and provided two assists in five appearances across all competitions for Barca so far this season.

#3 Cody Gakpo (Liverpool)

Britain Soccer League Cup

Cody Gakpo seems to be finally hitting his stride at Liverpool and is tipped to have a huge impact for the Reds this season. The Dutch forward is excellent in a technical sense and his versatility as an attacker makes him an exciting prospect to play alongside.

Gakpo often drifts wide and creates opportunities for his teammates thanks to his ball-progression skills, passing ability and vision. The 24-year-old has become a reliable goalscoring outlet for the Netherlands national team and is expected to achieve similar success at Liverpool.

He has scored two goals in seven appearances for the Merseysiders so far this term. Gakpo scored seven goals and provided three assists in 21 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last term after joining the club in January 2023.

#2 Julian Alvarez (Manchester City)

Britain Soccer Champions League

Julian Alvarez was one of the breakout stars of the 2022-23 season. He excelled for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four goals and playing a pivotal role in their success at the grandest stage of them all.

Alvarez did a spectacular job for Manchester City as well, often deputizing for the prolific Erling Haaland. But the young Argentinian centre-forward's profile is considerably different to that of Haaland.

Alvarez is more involved with the build-up and can contribute in a variety of ways in addition to scoring goals for his team. He has been deployed as a supporting striker this season at Manchester City and seems to be thriving in that role.

In 10 appearances across all competitions for City so far this season, the 23-year-old has scored four goals and provided four assists.

#1 Lionel Messi (Inter Miami)

Toronto FC v Inter Miami CF

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest false 9 of all time. He has reprised that role at his new club Inter Miami and has simply been in sublime form for the MLS outfit since joining them this summer.

Messi's goalscoring and playmaking abilities are world-class and he has transformed Inter Miami's fortunes since signing for them.

The seven-time Ballon d"Or winner has scored 11 goals and provided five assists in 12 appearances across all competitions for Inter Miami so far this season.