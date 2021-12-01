5 best tacklers at Arsenal right now

There has been an air of positivity around Arsenal in recent months after they papered over their horrendous start to the campaign. Mikel Arteta's young squad have shown tenacity and exuberance in their approach towards games. A team that was criticized for allowing opponents to bounce back is now grinding out tough results.

In what comes as a shock to many, Arsenal are fifth in the Premier League points table, sitting level on points with West Ham United. They haven't been dominant by any means and their 4-0 humbling at the hands of Liverpool was a sign that the Gunners have a long way to go.

However, they are winning the games they should and that's not too bad at the moment.

Arsenal's new signings have adapted well and some of them make this list

The new signings at Arsenal have all gelled up well with one another and as a collective, the effort must have pleased Arteta. Individually they have all performed their role to great effect. As mentioned earlier, the Gunners have had to fight for some results and in doing so their defense, as a collective unit, has been tested.

They have put in the hard yards and made some crucial tackles to ensure they win the ball in key areas of the pitch. On that note, let's take a look at the five best tacklers at Arsenal right now.

Note: All the data has been taken from Fbref Stats

#5 Ben White

Arsenal v Aston Villa - Premier League

Arsenal's most expensive signing of the summer was indeed a much-needed one. Gabriel Magalhaes had proven that he deserves to be a regular starter for Arsenal, but none of the other centre-back options have inspired confidence. To address this issue for the long-term, Arteta made the £50m investment in Ben White.

The 24-year old had impressed at Brighton and proven that he has the makings of a great ball-playing centre-back. At Arsenal he has justified his stock so far since pairing up with Gabriel. White has put in 13 tackles in 11 Premier League appearances.

NS @NSftbl Ben White vs a mid-block:



- Drives and carries the ball in the open space.

- Ball side CF and winger over-commit, and passing lane opens.

- Finds Ødegaard behind opposition midfield lane, with 3 options coming in from the left. Ben White vs a mid-block: - Drives and carries the ball in the open space. - Ball side CF and winger over-commit, and passing lane opens.- Finds Ødegaard behind opposition midfield lane, with 3 options coming in from the left. https://t.co/kHBkuFW49A

He has shown a tendency to drive with the ball from the back and has been quite successful at times. The former Brighton man has played some great long balls, something we saw Arteta try with David Luiz as well. His reading of the game has also been pretty good, which is evident through the 29 interceptions he has made.

#4 Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal v Watford - Premier League

From one centre-back to another, the Gunners finally seem to be in a state where they have moved on from breaking their head over their centre-back partnership. Gabriel Magalhaes has held his end of the bargain and helped White settle into the team.

The Brazilian is often spotted communicating with his back-line, keeping them on their toes. He has been a solid presence in the air and is an able tackler of the ball. Gabriel has made 15 tackles so far and some of his duels have come at the cost of his teeth.

White and him have formed a nice ice and fire partnership with the former keeping his cool at all times and the Brazilian is involved when tempers rise. The 23-year old has been very significant in crunch moments, having blocked a total of 14 shots, the most by an Arsenal player.

Edited by Rohit Mishra