5 best tacklers in the Premier League right now

Stealing the ball from an opponent's feet is an art in itself. It's a crucial defensive skill that highlights a player's ability to swiftly and decisively stop the progress of an opponent carrying the ball. Tackling involves a calculated blend of timing, technique and physicality.

A good tackler can predict the movements of the ball carrier, anticipate their actions and make the approach at just the right pace to whisk the ball away. It is such an important aspect of games because midfield battles are often defined by the turnovers in possession that a team is able to execute in their favour.

As such, defensive midfielders are usually expected to be adept at tackling. Additionally, tackling is also a primary aspect of a defender's game. Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best tacklers in the Premier League at the moment.

#5 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Casemiro is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders of his generation. The five-time Champions League winner is an excellent midfield destroyer who is renowned for his ability to break up opposition attacks.

The iconic Brazilian midfielder has a reputation for being exceptional with his tackles. He possesses an innate ability to read the game. This coupled with his impeccable timing and physicality make him a formidable force in defensive situations.

Casemiro won 88 tackles for Manchester United in the Premier League last term.

#4 Aaron Wan-Bissaka (Manchester United)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Premier League attackers are likely to agree in unison that there is no better one-on-one tackler in the Premier League than Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. The Englishman is lovingly called "The Spider" due to his incredible tackling ability.

As he is stationed out on the right wing, Wan-Bissaka does not need to unsheathe his deadly tackles as regularly as midfielders do. But when he does, he usually gets the ball or at least pokes it out of danger.

Despite making just 19 appearances in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, the 25-year-old won 40 tackles.

#3 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Britain Soccer Premier League

Declan Rice will need to raise his game to new heights after becoming Arsenal's most expensive signing of all time this summer. But the former West Ham midfielder has all the tools in his possession to now truly make his presence felt in the highest echelons of the game.

Rice's tackling ability is quite remarkable. His astute positional sense, combined with his doggedness and timing, allows him to consistently win possession and thwart opposition attacks. His reliability as a defensive anchor largely stems from his ability to tackle and intercept passes.

Rice won 79 tackles in the Premier League in the 2022-23 season.

#2 Moises Caicedo (Chelsea)

West Ham United v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Moises Caicedo's tackling ability is one of the main reasons why he is considered one of the most promising young defensive midfielders in the world. His ability to break up play and win possession for his team was a defining feature of Brighton & Hove Albion's game last season.

The Ecuador international is very strong and physical and is almost indomitable at the base of his team's midfield. The youngster is also not afraid to put his body on the line and loves to tackle.

Chelsea have made him the most expensive signing in the history of the Premier League, securing his services from Brighton for a whopping €116 million earlier this summer. Caicedo won 100 tackles in the Premier League last season, the second-highest in the competition.

#1 Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Manchester United v Fulham FC - Premier League

Joao Palhinha has proven to be a transformative signing for Fulham. The Cottagers, newly promoted to the Premier League following the 2021-22 season, signed Palhinha from Sporting Lisbon for €20 million.

The Portuguese midfielder is a force to be reckoned with in midfield and his game-reading and tackling abilities are unmatched. He has shown a great sense of anticipation and is capable of predicting the flow of the game to perfection.

Palhinha is the best tackler in the Premier League by a huge margin, winning a whopping 147 tackles in the competition last season. His exploits in midfield were crucial to the Cottagers finishing 10th in the Premier League last term.