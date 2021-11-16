5 best tacklers in the Premier League this season

The English Premier League is known for being one of the best and most intense leagues in the world. This fact can be proven by the performance of English teams in the UEFA Champions League last season, when Chelsea and Manchester City squared off in Porto in the final.

It is quite a regular sight to see tackles flying all over in a Premier League match as the game is being played at breakneck speed. The Premier League is home to many terrific ball winners and tacklers who leave no stone unturned in their bid to regain possession for their side.

Keeping this in mind, here are the five best tacklers in the Premier League so far this season.

Note: All stats via FBref

#5 Pierre Lees-Melou

Arsenal v Norwich City - Premier League

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melou was signed from OGC Nice after Norwich gained promotion to the Premier League. The 28-year-old became a fixture for Daniel Farke's team at Carrow Road before his sacking, starting nine of 11 league matches.

His tough-tackling style has made him no stranger to the referee's notebook as he has already been booked three times this season. The Frenchman has attempted 25 tackles and won 16 of them, at a success rate of 64 per cent. 11 of his 25 tackles were attempted in the defensive third, 13 in the middle third, and just one tackle was attempted high up the pitch in the attacking third.

Alex NCFC @norwichcityhq Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Hanley all stood out for me today. We have quality in this team and it’s starting to gel. Still 9️⃣0️⃣ points to play for. Yes. 9️⃣0️⃣. Keep the faith 💛💚 #NCFC Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Hanley all stood out for me today. We have quality in this team and it’s starting to gel. Still 9️⃣0️⃣ points to play for. Yes. 9️⃣0️⃣. Keep the faith 💛💚 #NCFC

Despite Norwich City's disappointing start to the Premier League season that has seen them pick up only one win so far, Lees-Melou has proven to be a quality addition.

#4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal: The MIND Series

Tottenham Hotspur midfield destroyer Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is one of the most tenacious players in the Premier League. The Denmark international was an important player for Southampton before moving to Tottenham ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League season. To his credit, Hojbjerg has kept the same form he showed at the St. Mary's Stadium in north London as well.

SpursRelated™ @Spurs_Related_



#THFC #COYS 💬 Hojbjerg welcomes the arrival of Antonio Conte: 🗣️ "He is well organised, intense, demanding, enjoyable, he has a view on how we can improve different areas. It's encouraging, it's motivating and we are prepared to give everything." 💬 Hojbjerg welcomes the arrival of Antonio Conte: 🗣️ "He is well organised, intense, demanding, enjoyable, he has a view on how we can improve different areas. It's encouraging, it's motivating and we are prepared to give everything."#THFC #COYS

Hojbjerg has attempted 32 tackles for Tottenham in the Premier League this season with a success rate of 65.6 per cent. What makes this statistic even better is that the 26-year-old has only been booked once in the league this season, showing the efficiency of his methods.

Hojbjerg prefers to keep opponents far from his box. Notably, he attempted 22 of his 32 tackles in the middle third, two in the attacking third and just eight in the defensive third.

