5 best tacklers in the world right now (2023)

Tackling is a fundamental defensive skill that is of huge importance in football. A good tackler is someone who can swiftly and decisively halt the opposition's attacks and prevent them from advancing up the pitch by intervening in a timely fashion.

The art of tackling requires a combination of physical prowess, mental sharpness and exceptional timing. A team with excellent tacklers attains a crucial advantage, as they can upend the opposition's offensive strategies by gaining the upper hand during defensive transitions.

Moreover, strong tackling not only enhances the team's defensive capabilities but also helps galvanize the entire team, inspiring confidence and cohesion. Thus, good tacklers serve as the bedrock of a formidable defence, elevating the overall performance and competitiveness of the team.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best tacklers in the world right now.

#5 Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

1. FC Köln v FC Bayern München - Bundesliga

One of the best deep-lying playmakers in the world, Joshua Kimmich is also renowned for his exceptional tackling ability. As a versatile and tenacious player, he showcases an impressive combination of technical finesse and tactical intelligence.

Kimmich's timing and anticipation are second to none, allowing him to execute precise tackles with precision. By virtue of this ability, he is able to dispossess opponents and break down their attacks effectively and consistently.

His ability to read the game and position himself strategically further enhances his defensive prowess. Beyond his defensive contributions, Kimmich's tackling also serves as a launchpad for initiating quick counter-attacks, making him an invaluable asset to his team in the middle of the park.

#4 Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Declan Rice, who has now joined Arsenal on a club-record deal worth €116.6 million is one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. The Englishman is renowned for his exceptional tackling ability.

As a midfield destroyer, Rice excels at winning possession back for his side with well-timed challenges and timely interceptions.

Thanks to his composure and game-reading ability, he is a formidable force when it comes to breaking down opposition attacks. Rice possesses the ability to predict the opposition's moves and make crucial challenges. In doing so, he not only helps fortify his team's defence but also helps them initiate quick counter-attacks.

#3 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Arsenal v Manchester United - Pre-Season Friendly

Casemiro is one of the toughest tacklers of the modern era. Making interceptions and putting in tackles are two key components of his game and these are two skills that have made him arguably the best midfield destroyer of his generation.

Casemiro loves tackling so much that at times his eagerness to thwart attacks before they flourish into something dangerous occasionally lands him in trouble. The Brazilian midfielder is not one to shy away or go into hiding during a game.

He is always present to provide protection to his backline and poke his toe into the path of attackers to steal the ball and recover possession.

#2 Guido Rodriguez (Real Betis)

FC Barcelona v Real Betis - LaLiga Santander

Argentina international Guido Rodriguez is one of the most underrated defensive midfielders on the planet. The Real Betis midfielder is a force to be reckoned with in the middle of the park thanks to his physicality and game intelligence.

His one of the very best in the business when it comes to making challenges. He has impeccable timing and a tenacious approach to tackling. Rodriguez regularly dispossesses opponents and disrupts their offensive momentum by virtue of his incredible tackling ability.

Rodriguez made the most tackles and interceptions combined (157) among all La Liga players in the 2022-23 season.

#1 Joao Palhinha (Fulham)

Fulham FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Joao Palhinha is the undisputed king of tackling. He made (147) and won (83) the most number of tackles in Europe's top five leagues in the 2022-23 season. Palhinha is an absolute beast at the base of Fulham's midfield and he has a remarkable ability to step in at the right time to thwart opposition attacks.

Palhinha's tackling is precise and aggressive. He jostles opponents well and times his tackles to near perfection. The Portugal international's defensive prowess and form were crucial to Fulham performing well and finishing in the top half of the Premier League table last term.