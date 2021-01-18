5 best talents outside Europe's top-five leagues

Every year, clubs across the big leagues in Europe are looking to unearth gems playing in the lesser-known leagues in the continent. While some of these players eventually fall by the wayside, there are some who go on to flourish at some of the continent's traditional powerhouses.

Last January, Erling Haaland made the switch to Borussia Dortmund from Austrian club RB Salzburg, where he made the world sit up and take notice of his scoring prowess.

For many clubs in the so-called second-tier leagues in Europe, scouting for such talents is an integral part of their business model. The prospect of earning a sizeable transfer fee for such players is enticing for these clubs.

For clubs like Salzburg in Austria or Genk in Belgium, there is an explicitly stated philosophy that making transfer fees off young players is an integral part of the business model.

The most recent such move happened earlier this month when Hungarian starlet Dominik Szoboszlai made his move from Salzburg to RB Leipzig in Germany. On that note, here is our selection of five of the best young talents from outside the big European leagues.

#5 Charles De Ketelaere (Club Brugges)

For the defending Belgian champions Club Brugges, Charles De Ketelaere is the young jewel in their impressive roster.

Amidst more experienced players in the side, such as Brandon Mechele, Hans Vanaken and Simon Mignolet, De Ketelaere has stood out this season. He is an attacking player capable of playing multiple positions across the front but hasn't quite figured out what his best position is yet.

Charles De Ketelaere (@ClubBrugge ) - 19 Y



Apparently he is in radar of @acmilan



He has been impressive since last season. Versatile, great passer, can score goals.



May need to find a fixed position. Currently he playing in too many positions IMO.



Huge talent & future star! https://t.co/OMUlYfazm0 pic.twitter.com/Dvz6vaOAcJ — SMukherjee (@DrMukherjeeS) December 9, 2020

De Ketelaere broke into the first-team setup at Club Brugge in the 2019-20 season and has rather quickly emerged as one of the most important players in their side.

This season, De Ketelaere was particularly impressive in the UEFA Champions League, scoring two goals and providing as many assists in six group-stage games.

Brugge narrowly missed out on qualification for the Round of 16, as they only managed a 2-2 draw in Rome against Lazio on the final matchday when they needed a win.

Despite being down to ten men for a large part of that game, Brugge were a whisker away from qualification. De Ketelaere smashed the crossbar with a sensational shot in injury time that left Pepe Reina beaten,

Those were the fine margins that could've seen De Ketelaere already become a cult hero at Club Brugge. Nevertheless, he is one of their most impressive young talents and is definitely set for a move to one of the big leagues in the next few years.

#4 Darwin Nunez

Darwin Nunez

Benfica's young Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez already has set eyes rolling across Europe, with even Manchester City being touted as one of the clubs interested in signing him in the near future.

The Uruguayan signed for Benfica in the summer of 2020 from Spanish Segunda Division side Almeria. He has already netted eight times for the Portuguese giants this season.

Nunez scored 16 goals for Almeria last season, which prompted Benfica to part with €24m to sign him in the summer. He has already set a transfer record in his nascent career, as he is the record transfer for Benfica and also the most expensive outgoing from Almeria and the Segunda Division.

This season, Darwin Nunez was excellent in the Europa League group-stage for Benfica, particularly in the home game against Scottish giants Rangers.

He came on as a second-half substitute and helped his side recover from a two-goal deficit while they were down to ten men. Nunez eventually scored the equaliser in the 91st minute to gain a point for his side.