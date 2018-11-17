5 Best Transfer Options For Cesc Fabregas This January

Chelsea v Derby County - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Chelsea has enjoyed an unbeaten start to life under new manager Maurizio Sarri and there has been a number of players who have thrived under the management of the popular Italian.

With the high pressing style and the quick transitions from front to back this suits the style of many of the players and especially in such a multi-talented midfield. With the likes of Jorginho, N'Golo Kante, Ross Barkley, the on-loan Kovacic thriving in the early months, it is hard to see a way back into the first team plans for the popular Cesc Fabregas.

The one time Arsenal captain has been a major player in this Chelsea team since his arrival and has blessed Stamford Bridge with his ability. With the Spanish international on the outskirts of the first team right now, it is hard to see the midfielder looking to remain at the club past his current contract which runs out in the summer of 2019.

With no reported contract on the table, could Fabregas leave as early to January to generate a transfer fee as well?

Fabregas has won everything there is to win in the game, he is a World Cup winner, a two time European championship winner, a two time Premier League winner, a La Liga winner, a multi-time domestic cup winner in both Spain and England, and yet it has to be asked - does he get the recognition he actually deserves from the fans of English football.

This is a player who is second in the all time Premier League assist charts, only Ryan Giggs has beaten the tally of 111. His football brain and technical ability is one of the best, if not the best we have seen in the English game, yet there is still is the critics out there for his work rate and his lack of work, in the centre of the pitch.

Fabregas has adjusted his game, especially now as he is 31 years old, however, still has a few more years at the top level. The Spanish play-maker can easily still play at the top level and would seamlessly get into the top clubs in European football still.

From playing in the 'false number nine' role for Barcelona and at times for Spain, and in further advanced roles, Fabregas is now more a deep lying play-maker, a role similar of the great Andrea Pirlo.

Obviously, Fabregas is on top money at Chelsea and to make a move elsewhere he would be a player that would still generate fairly high wages, but the rewards from this would be very beneficial to many clubs.

So where is next in the great career of Cesc Fabregas? Might he stay in England or could he return to Spain? There will be many options available to the clever Chelsea midfielder.

#5 Atletico Madrid

Fabregas has played against Atletico many times

The Spanish giants would be a fantastic option for Fabregas at this stage of his career. Working with the dynamic and charismatic Diego Simeone would be a great platform for both manager and player.

To have a player with the success and quality of Fabregas within the first team, Athletico would push Barcelona and Real Madrid as close as they have been since the Argentine manager arrived at the Wanda Metropolitano.

As recently as October this year the Spanish giants were linked with making a move in January to acquire the services as Fabregas. Obviously the opportunity to play regularly is what Fabregas is looking for at this stage of his career and a move back to his home country could certainly increase his potential chance to add to his 110 appearances for his National team.

Fabregas would get into the current Atletico Madrid midfield despite the quality of midfielders at the disposal of Simeone, none of the options he has quite has the range of passing and vision that Fabregas has. A move to the Spanish capital might be a serious option in the career of Cesc Fabregas.

