5 best transfers completed on deadline day 2020

The transfer window for European transfers came to a close on October 5. As per usual, lots of deals were completed at the last moment on deadline day.

Manchester United went from targeting Jadon Sancho to Ousmane Dembele to Ismaila Sarr, to finally buying 18-year-old Amad Traore from Atalanta. Barcelona failed to land Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia despite selling Rafinha and Jean Clair Todibo.

European Champions Bayern Munich made as many as 3 signings on deadline day - including PSG's Eric Chupo Moting, in what is among the weirdest deals this summer.

5 best transfers completed on deadline day

#5 Federico Chiesa to Juventus

It seems like a new beginning at Juventus under new manager Andrea Pirlo. And the final signing they made this window was of Fiorentina's Federico Chiesa. Chiesa is a 22-year-old winger who for the last few years has been among the best talents in Serie A.

Although there are question marks over Chiesa's output, it is only bound to improve playing alongside world-class players at Juve. Cristiano Ronaldo playing ahead of a 3 of Chiesa, Dybala, and Kulusevski can torment defenses across Italy, and perhaps even Europe.

#4 Jeremy Doku to Stade Rennes

On deadline day, Rennes sold talented winger Raphina to Leeds United, and impressively managed to replace him with Jeremy Doku. Doku is seen as a wonderkid, and Belgium sees him as the heir to Eden Hazard's legacy. He had 6 goal contributions from the 7 league games he played this season.

Although Klopp reportedly wanted Doku at Liverpool, moving to Rennes makes a world of sense, as it allows him to showcase himself in Europe without having to experience the pressure of signing for an elite club. At Rennes, he also gets to play with fantastic talents of his age like Camavinga, Terrier, and Maouassa.

#3 Danilo Pereira to PSG

It was about time that Danilo Pereira got his big move. The defensive midfielder had consistently been one of the best players outside the top 5 leagues and still escaped attention.

Alongside Idrissa Gueye, Danilo can form a very solid midfield pairing which will prove very difficult to break. It would also let Marquinhos move back to centre-back and replace the Thiago Silva sized hole there. Playing Danilo and Gueye together would also allow Tuchel to play Neymar as the attacking midfielder without having to worry much about the defending.

#2 Alex Telles to Manchester United

To say that Alex Telles was United's first choice LB target would be lying. They went hard for Sergio Reguilon, but the player eventually joined Tottenham Hotspur. Then they turned their sights to Telles. Like January signing Bruno Fernandes, Telles was also among the best players the Portuguese league had to offer.

Telles is an obvious upgrade on Luke Shaw and his attacking prowess is something that United fans will enjoy. In his 90+ appearances for United, Shaw has only ever contributed to 7 goals. Telles, in comparison, had 11 goal contributions last season, even if you leave out the 8 penalties he scored. After seeing Shaw being torn to shreds against Tottenham, this signing comes as a welcome respite for United fans.

#1 Thomas Partey to Arsenal

This is a deal that speaks volumes of the pulling power of the Premier League. Partey is one of the best central midfielders in the world right now and the fact that he was willing to trade Atletico Madrid for Arsenal is a blow to La Liga. Atletico guaranteed him a chance to play in the later rounds of the Champions League and also possibly a title challenge. At Arsenal, he will get none of those, but he still decided to move.

Partey is not the destroyer in the midfield that many people mistake him for. He's definitely physically imposing and defensively solid but there's more to him than that. He is a fantastic passer and dribbler. Last season, he had the highest take-on success rate in Europe. Arteta looks to be building a project at Arsenal, and Partey will certainly be one of the most important cogs.