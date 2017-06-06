5 best two-footed players in the world right now

Ambidextrous players are rare commodities in modern day football.

by Sehaj Singh Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 19:07 IST

The best goal scorer in the world?

One thing which footballers constantly try to improve on is the use of their weaker foot. While you can still be more than effective being a one-footed player – Mesut Ozil and Angel Di Maria being prime examples – being two-footed adds a different dimension altogether.

Ambidextrous footballers are a rare breed. They are capable of passing, shooting and dribbling with either foot. It helps them get out of pressure situations and create more out of every opportunity possible. They are a nightmare for opposition defences as they can play on either side with equal vigour and effectiveness.

In modern football, it’s a requirement for every footballer to be adept with both feet. But there are only a certain few who can actually be lethal with their weaker foot. Here are five of the best.

#5 Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the greatest players to ever bestow their magic on the football field is Cristiano Ronaldo. Considered by many to be one of the most complete attackers ever, the Portuguese captain can do everything. He can head the ball, finish with either foot and create chances for his teammates.

The 31-year-old might be losing pace but his goal scoring ability is second to none. Ronaldo has a tendency to perform in big games, which he showed this season by helping his team retain the Champions League.

Everyone knows that he prefers to cut in on his stronger foot but he has a mean left foot too. His half volley against Bayern Munich is a testament to the fact that he can finish well with his left foot.

This season, Ronaldo has scored 10 goals with his weaker foot across all competitions.