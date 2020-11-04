It is a well-known fact in sports that change and working on weaknesses is needed by any athlete who wishes to dominate and stay on top of their game for long periods of time. This becomes more necessary for players playing in the best leagues in the world such as the Premier League.

Footballers are constantly practicing and perfecting new skills and techniques to keep their opponents guessing so as to get the upper hand in the contest.

A great weapon for any footballer especially an attacker is if he is two-footed. Being two-footed allows them to go either way, confusing the defenders and getting the better of them. Some players are born two-footed while others commit a large portion of their training regime to develop their weaker foot significantly.

In this article, we will look at the top players who are two-footed currently playing in the Premier League.

5 Best two footed players in the Premier League

#5 Youri Tielemans - Leicester City

RSC Anderlecht v 1. FSV Mainz 05 - UEFA Europa League

Youri Tielemans has really impressed in the Premier League since his loan move to Leicester City in January 2019; which was later made permanent in that summer on the basis of his stellar performances.

After starting out as a holding midfielder at Anderlecht, Tielemans moved to a more advanced role in midfield because of his speed, timing and ability to pass and shoot with either feet. Many have compared him to Frank Lampard because of his ability to launch attacks with killer long passes and his willingness to be present in the box to get goals.

Advertisement

He has already established himself as a key player in Brendan Rodgers's midfield along with James Maddison. Tielemans has started the new season well and proven important to Leicester City's excellent early season form which sees them sitting in second behind Liverpool in the Premier League table.

Youri Tielemans VS Leeds 🔥



90 mins

2 goals

87.1% pass accuracy

2 interceptions

2 shots



A great performance from an elite midfielder 🤩 pic.twitter.com/3qg49rAVae — PR (@PlayersReport_) November 3, 2020

At just 23 years of age, Youri Tielemans will continue to improve and add more to his game.

#4 Richarlison - Everton

Everton v West Ham United - Carabao Cup Fourth Round

Advertisement

Richarlison arrived in England as a 20 years old winger when he signed for Watford in 2017. He showed raw talent and skills that got everyone's attention in his first season but it was clear that he needed to develop his game further to reach the top.

But one area where he had an advantage over others was his two footedness; whether it was shooting, dribbling or passing. Out of his 32 league goals, 11 have come from his left foot.

SCOUT: Everton haven't won any of the seven #PL matches that Richarlison has missed since he joined in 2018. He will still be banned in GW8#NEWEVE #FPL pic.twitter.com/2iIwN8qXbM — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) November 1, 2020

Richarlison moved to Everton in his second season in England along with his Watford Manager Marco Silva. At Everton he continued to progress and soon became a key player as the club looked to break into the exclusive 'Big 6'.

He is a versatile player who can play on either flanks or even straight through the middle. This season he along with James Rodríguez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have gotten Everton off to a flying start in the Premier League as they chase Champions League football.