Atalanta 0-5 Liverpool: 5 Talking Points as Diogo Jota hat-trick propels Reds | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool beat Atalanta 5-0 at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, with Diogo Jota scoring a superb hat-trick to lead the way for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Reds looked sharp and firing from the kickoff, and had a chance early in the game, but Jota failed to sufficiently test Marco Sportiello with his first effort of the game.

However just a few minutes later, he chipped Sportiello, after being put through on goal by Trent Alexander-Arnold to put the Reds in the lead. The Portuguese doubled up just a few minutes later, with a sensational turn and strike, after latching on to a lofted pass from Joe Gomez.

Liverpool then scored three times in the space of nine minutes at the start of the second half, to put the tie well beyond Atalanta.

Mohamed Salah was set free by Curtis Jones after an Atalanta corner, and he finished easily. Salah then set up Sadio Mane to put Liverpool in command of the tie, before Jota completed his hat-trick, after rounding Sportiello and slotting into an empty net.

Here are five major talking points from the game.

#1 Diogo Jota continues to propel Liverpool

Diogo Jota took home the match ball

Diogo Jota now has six goals in four games in the last ten days for Liverpool. The Portuguese has seamlessly settled into life in the Liverpool attack, and has comfortably been one of their stars over recent weeks.

In this game, Jota was given another vote of confidence by Jurgen Klopp, as he started the game ahead of Roberto Firmino. The Brazilian's form has been iffy for a while, and with Jota's form being red-hot, it allowed Klopp to make that change.

The German manager's faith was repaid by his new summer signing, with a sensational hat-trick. Jota's goals are just one part of his game, with his speed, dribbling and movement offering so much to the others around him.

Atalanta could not deal with Jota's movement all night, as he kept making different kinds of runs from his starting role in the centre of the Liverpool front three.

The likes of Rafael Toloi and Berat Djimsiti didn't know whether to sit deep or move with Jota. In the end, they got caught in no man's land, and did neither, offering Jota the space and time when he had possession of the ball.

#2 Atalanta's lack of defensive organisation is ruthlessly exposed

Gian Piero Gasperini's side were left brutally exposed at the back

Before analysing the goals that Atalanta conceded from open play in this game, we need to look at their defensive organisation when they had a set-piece.

Hans Hateboer isn't the quickest defender around by any means, so it was a basic error to have him be the last man to guard against a potential one-vs-one battle against Salah.

They conceded a goal because of that too, and in the context of the game, it was a huge goal. Just a couple of minutes after play had restarted for the second half, Papu Gomez's poor corner was played into Salah's path by Jones, before the Egyptian took on Hateboer and finished the job.

A lack of defensive organisation meant that Gian Piero Gasperini's half-time team-talk was in tatters just a couple of minutes into the half.

Salah could have added another goal from a similar situation later in the game, but was denied by a superb save by Sportiello.

Even otherwise in open play, Atalanta's organisation was questionable. They were generally set up man-for-man against the Liverpool front three. Now, neither Toloi, Jose Luis Palomino, nor Djimsiti are the quickest defenders going around. So pitting those three in a battle against Salah, Mane and Jota, was always going to be a dangerous proposition.

Liverpool kept playing passes along the sides of the wide centre-backs, and had plenty of joy doing so.