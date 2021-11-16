5 best U-25 players in every position 

Footballers usually hit their prime after crossing 25 years of age. This is not a rule and we've seen plenty of exceptions throughout the history of the beautiful game. There are early bloomers, the regular ones and there are late bloomers.

So every time a very young player starts tearing it up, the world does take notice. It's always difficult to navigate the world of professional football at a tender age. To reach the top as a youngster, not only do you need to have exceptional ability but also the mental fortitude to stay focused amid the overwhelming scrutiny.

There are plenty of young superstars in football right now. But today, we are going to be looking at the cream of the crop. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the best u-25 players in every position.

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy/Paris Saint-Germain)

Gianluigi Donnarumma is one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Standing at 1.96 meters, he is a giant of a goalkeeper and is a nightmare to come up against in one-on-one situations.

Even though he is just 22 years of age, Donnarumma has been playing professional football for six years now. So despite being quite young, he is a seasoned customer.

Donnarumma was named the Best Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020 this summer. He was the Azzurri's hero in the semi-finals and final, making crucial saves in the penalty shootouts.

The Paris Saint-Germain shot stopper is justifably viewed as the successor to the legendary Gianluigi Buffon and it'd be fair to say he's earned his stars. The Italian international is yet to lose a single penalty shootout in his career and has won five of five so far.

Donnarumma about his competition with Navas: "It doesn't affect my performances but it 'disturbs' me. It's not easy because I was used to playing as starter and sometimes it hurts to be on the bench, but I'm sure the situation will be resolved"

Defender - Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold is a right-back whose playmaking qualities are pretty much on par with some of the best midfielders in the business. The Liverpool man orchestrates play from deep and his passing range is simply astounding.

He is only 23-years-old and has already played a crucial role in his side's Champions League and Premier League triumphs. While the defensive side of his game could use a bit of improvement, Alexander-Arnold is a technically adept player capable of winning games all by himself.

He has scored seven goals and provided an assist in 12 appearances across all competitions so far this season for Liverpool.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has registered 2+ assists in a game for the second time this season:



vs Atletico Madrid

vs San Marino



Another night of wizardry from the right foot of the Liverpool man.

