5 best women football clubs In Europe this season (2021-22)

Women's football is steadily on the rise and is gaining more ground and coverage with each passing day. Female footballers are also making the rounds and becoming as popular as their male counterparts.

This is due to improvements in the game and the high level of expertise currently exhibited by female footballers. Another aspect of women's football that has improved is the level of competitiveness.

Just like in men's football, female football clubs go shoulder-to-shoulder with each other both on the domestic and continental stage.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the five best women's teams in Europe in 2021-22.

Only clubs from the top five leagues have been considered.

#5 Juventus Women

Juventus conpleted a domestic double in 2021-22

Juventus are the most successful female club in Italy. The ladies in black and white continued their dominance by winning the domestic treble in the 2021-22 season.

They recorded 19 wins, two draws and a loss en-route to winning their fifth consecutive Serie A title. Le Bianconere also won the Coppa Italia and Supper Coppa Italiana trophies.

They also gave a good account of themselves in the UEFA Women's Champions League. Juve finished second in their group above 2021 finalists Chelsea.

However, their continental journey came to an end in the quarter-finals after they were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by eventual winners Lyon.

#4 Chelsea Women

Chelsea celebrate winning the FA Cup

The 2021-22 season was a good one for the Chelsea women's team. Emma Hayes' side dominated the domestic scene, but failed to replicate their form in Europe.

The Blues won their third consecutive league title and sixth overall. They also defended their FA Cup trophy, defeating Manchester City Women 3-2 in extra time at Wembley Stadium.

Their performances in Europe, though, were underwhelming. After reaching their first Champions League final in 2020-21, much was expected from the West Londoners.

However, they failed to make it to the knockout stage of the competition after finishing third in the group stage.

Samantha Kerr was the Blues' best player of the season. The 28-year-old scored 29 goals across competitions. Kerr and Hayes were also named FA WSL player and manager of the season, respectively.

#3 VfL Wolfsburg Women

VfL Wolfsburg have won the DFB Pokal eight consecutive times

VfL Wolfsburg are one of the top female clubs in Germany and Europe. They are also one of the female clubs that did a domestic double in the 2021-22 season.

The She-wolves reclaimed the Frauen-Bundesliga and also won the DFB Pokal for a record eight consecutive seasons. Wolfsburg were also a force to be reckoned with in Europe.

The two-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners made it to the semi-finals of the competition, losing 5-3 on aggregate to Barcelona.

#2 Barcelona Femeni

FC Barcelona Femeni players stare in despair after Champions League final loss to Lyon

The outstanding performances of Barcelona Femeni in recent seasons have not dropped one bit. Each season, they only get better and better. The recently concluded season was one filled with new milestones for the Catalans.

Baulgranes retained their league title by recording a perfect season (30 wins in 30 matches). They scored 156 goals and conceded just 11 as they achieved a 100 percent record.

Barcelona Femeni also won the Super Copa de Espana and Copa de Reina to clinch a domestic treble.

However, they failed to defend their Champions League crown, which they won in 2021. Barcelona made it to the final of the continental competition but lost 3-1 to Lyon.

Another milestone Barcelona Femeni achieved in 2021-22 was breaking the record attendance for a women's football game twice at the Camp Nou. The first was in March 2022 versus Real Madrid (91,553), and the second in April 2022 against Wolfsburg (91, 648).

#1 Olympique Lyonnais Feminin

Olympique Lyon celebrate their victory over Barcelona in the Champions League final

Lyon are arguably the best female football club in the world. They hold the record for most titles won both domestically and on the continent. Les Fenottes are the current champions of France and Europe.

They defeated Barcelona Femeni 3-1 to clinch a record-extending eighth Women's Champions League title. Lyon have also sealed their 15th Division 1 Féminin title, and will end the season without a loss if they avoid defeat in their final league game on June 1.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far