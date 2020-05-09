5 best wonderkids in the La Liga

Martin Odegaard is one of La Liga's wonderkids

Spain's La Liga has always produced a bevvy of raw young talents. Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernandez and Andres Iniesta are but some of the prodigious world-class players who made their name in the Spanish top-flight.

Many La Liga clubs invest in their young players so that they blossom into individuals ready to walk into the first teams of top clubs. Today we take a look at the five best young talents who are plying their trade in the La Liga.

Five wonderkids who are plying their trade in the La Liga:

#5 Pau Torres- Villareal

Pau Torres's elegant style of play has seen him attract attention from the likes of FC Barcelona and Arsenal.

Pau Torres has been attracting interest from clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal due to his elegant style of play. The 23-year-old ball-playing centre-back spent last season on loan in the Segunda Division with Malaga. He has slotted alongside veteran Raul Albiol for Villareal in 2019-20.

Torres marked his international debut for Spain last November by scoring inside 59 seconds. He has been earmarked by many to fill the void in the Spanish central defence owing to Gerard Pique's retirement.

#4 Mohammed Salisu – Real Valladolid

Mohammed Salisu has attracted interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Mohammed Salisu is a name that has popped up in the news recently because of his links with the likes of Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. The Ghanaian defender made his senior debut at the start of this season. His composed and solid displays at the heart of the Real Valladolid defence has made him one of the premier young talents in the Spanish top division.

Salisu, who turned 21 last month, has played every Liga match for Valladioid in 2019-20. He is fast across the pitch and is also comfortable on the ball. Salisu's discipline is also commendable, as is evidenced in his two yellow cards in 27 league appearances this season.

#3 Alexander Isak- Real Sociedad

Alexander Isak's move to Real Sociedad has seen him regain his scoring touch.

Alexander Isak had been much talked when coming through at AIK but failed to make much impression during his time at Borussia Dortmund.

However, his transfer to Real Sociedad for just € 6.5 million last summer, now seems like an absolute bargain. Before the 2019-20 season was stopped due to the outbreak of COVID-19, the Swede scored seven Liga goals for his new club and looked primed for more.

Isak has grown in confidence since his move to the Reale Arena. His most impressive performance this season was a brace which helped Real Sociedad knock out Real Madrid from the Copa Del Rey.

Unlike his illustrious compatriot Zlatan Ibrahimovic with whom he is often compared, Isak is more mobile and versatile. Still only 20, Isak looks set to deliver on his undoubted potential in the Liga.

#2 Ferran Torres- Valencia

Ferran Torres has put in some eye-catching displays against big teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The coaches in Valencia have always seen Ferran Torres as someone for whom the sky is the limit.

He made his Liga debut at the age of 17, providing an assist against Athletic Bilbao in January 2018. This season has been Torres put in some sublime performances for Valencia.

Torres seems to like the big games. He has put in some eye-catching displays in Valencia's win over Barcelona and a draw against Real Madrid. His pace and directness has played a vital role in Valencia's position in the top half of the Liga table this season.

#1 Martin Odegaard- Real Sociedad

Martin Odegaard is finally fulfilling his undoubted potential.

Martin Odegaard seemed to have lost his way at Real Madrid after moving to the Spanish capital club two years back. Ever since his loan move to Vitesse last season, Odegaard has put things right. He scored nine times and had 12 assists for Vitesse that season.

The Norwegian continued his improvement at Real Sociedad in 2019-20, scoring four goals and five assists.

Odegaard has won more possession than any other Liga player in the attacking third in 2019-20, with his improved work rate playing a crucial role in his evolution.