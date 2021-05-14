5 best young defenders in the Premier League (2020-21)

We've reached the home straight of the 2020-21 Premier League season and have witnessed some young players delivering on their promise this campaign. A few youngsters have broken onto the scene and made a name for themselves, while a few others are already growing in reputation as being among the best in the business.

A team's success over the course of a season is dependent on its defensive strength. A strong rearguard is crucial for any team that wants to mount title challenges. In the modern era, where more and more teams are opting to play an expansive brand of football, the role of the defender has become all the more important.

These days, defenders need to be just as good with the ball at their feet as they are at quelling any danger that befalls them. The Premier League has a treasure trove of young talent and today we take a look at five of the best young defenders in the English top-flight.

#5 Ben Godfrey (Everton)

Everton were one of the sides that enjoyed a great start to the season. They were able to carry the momentum from the transfer window into the first half of the season. 23-year-old Ben Godfrey was one of the lesser-known signings from last summer's transfer window but he has had a great debut season in the Premier League.

The young, versatile defender has played in all positions across the backline for Everton this season and has been equally effective everywhere. Godfrey, whose preferred role is at centre-back, also has two assists to his name in the Premier League.

Everton paid Norwich City £20 million to sign Godfrey last summer and he has proven to be worth every single penny to Ancelotti's men. Godfrey has helped Carlo Ancelotti's men keep 10 cleansheets from 28 appearances this term.

With a tackle success rate and aerial duel win rate of 63%, Godfrey is quite a tough nut to crack at the back for the Toffees.

#4 Reece James (Chelsea)

Manchester City v Chelsea - Premier League

Chelsea wing-back Reece James is one of the most talented players to have graduated from the Blues' academy in recent times. The 21-year-old is solid in a defensive sense, has electric pace and can whip in some absolute beauties from the right wing.

It was a bit of a surprise that Reece James wasn't initially being chosen by Thomas Tuchel. He has scored a goal and provided two assists from right-back this season. James has also helped his side keep nine cleansheets in 30 appearances in the Premier League.

He has a tackle success rate of 64% and is pretty good at aerial duels as well, winning 35 of 67. He has also made 135 recoveries this season, which exemplifies the youngster's attitude and tenacity.

