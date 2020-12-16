5 best young players in the Premier League this season 

Widely regarded as the most exciting league in world football, the Premier League has had a rich history of producing exciting young players over the years.

From Manchester United's famous Class of 92 under Sir Alex Ferguson -- a team that produced the likes of Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Ryan Giggs amongst others -- to Frank Lampard's current crop at Chelsea, young talents have always been given the chance to impress on the biggest stage.

The 2020-21 season has been no different. Chelsea's young crop have continued to impress domestically as well as in Europe, while Liverpool's injury crisis has opened the door for a handful of youngsters to step up and make their presence felt.

With only a third of the season played, here are 5 of the best young Premier League players from the current campaign.

5 best youngsters in the 2020-21 Premier League season

#5 Eberechi Eze - Crystal Palace

Eberechi Eze was one of the most sought-after players from the Championship over the summer

Eberechi Eze has quickly become a fan-favourite at Selhurst Park as he has delivered a series of eye-catching displays since his move from QPR this summer. The young Englishman is an attacking midfielder by trade and has dazzled the Premier League with his trickery and guile on the ball.

Eze was one of the most sought-after players from the Championship this summer as Crystal Palace beat of competition from several big sides to secure his signature. The move seems to be paying rich dividends for Roy Hodgson's side, with the 19-year-old proving, in his short stint at the club, that he is more than capable of delivering the goods on the grandest stage.

Advertisement

The nimble-footed midfielder is easily one of the best players to watch on his day and is turning heads in England with his performances for Crystal Palace.

#4 Tariq Lamptey - Brighton & Hove Albion

Tariq Lamptey has established himself as one of the best young right-backs in the Premier League

Tariq Lamptey's inclusion should come as no surprise. The diminutive defender's pace and crossing ability has been on show on several occasions this season. He has made a massive impression despite Brighton's faltering start to the Premier League season.

A product of Chelsea's famous youth academy, Lamptey swapped London for the south coast earlier this year as he found himself behind Cesar Azpilicueta and the impressive Reece James at Stamford Bridge.

Under the tutelage of Graham Potter, the youngster has gone from strength to strength and established himself as one of the best young right-backs in the Premier League.

If rumours are to be believed, Lamptey is reportedly a target for Bayern Munich. While Brighton are unlikely to part with their prized asset without a fight, the fact that he's even garnered interest from the European champions is the most startling example yet of his outrageous potential.