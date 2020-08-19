5 Best youth academies in football right now

A youth academy is sometimes referred to as the lifeline of a football club. Different clubs use their academies in different ways, but it is a common theme across clubs that they want excellence in the academy.

It is always a dilemma, especially for the bigger clubs, on how the academy is best used. Do they actually use it as a firm pathway into the first team? Is the academy only there so that the best talents can be harnessed before eventually being sold?

Manchester United and Chelsea's current first-team squad boasts several youth academy graduates

Using the youth academy, against spending big money to sign the best players has always been a dilemma for the biggest clubs in the world. Manchester United, for example, recently marked 4000 consecutive games in which they have had an academy player in their matchday squad.

Others, like Chelsea for example, have developed several excellent players from their academy, who are now scattered around the best clubs in Europe.

In this article, we take a look at the top 5 best youth academies in European football right now.

#5 KRC Genk | Belgium

Kevin De Bruyne made his first step in professional football while playing for KRC Genk

The youth academy of KRC Genk is renowned for producing some of the best talents in Europe, before selling them to the continent's bigger club at a higher price.

In some ways, Genk's business model is centred around how they use their youth academy, and how they receive big transfer sums for their players.

The latest in an illustrious line of young players to make the first breakthrough at Genk before getting sold for a decent amount of money was Sander Berge. The Norwegian was sold to Sheffield United in January 2020, for a reported sum for £30m.

Before Berge, the likes of Leandro Trossard and Christian Benteke also came through from the youth academy at Genk. Trossard was sold to Brighton & Hove Albion last summer for around £15m.

Currently, Belgium U21 captain Bryan Heynen, who plays for the first-team, also came through the academy ranks.

Arguably the biggest product of the Genk academy, though, is Kevin De Bruyne. The 2019-20 Premier League Player of the year came through the ranks at Genk, before making a £7m move to Chelsea in 2012.

Other notable youth players from Genk to have made the big step across Europe include Liverpool striker Divock Origi and Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly.

#4 Chelsea FC | England

Manchester United v Chelsea - FA Cup: Semi-Final

Up until the takeover by Roman Abramovich in 2003, the only real notable Chelsea star from the youth academy was club legend, John Terry. However, in his revamp of the entire club, Abramovich has also overseen a complete shake-up of the youth academy, to an extent where it is now easily one of the best in England, if not Europe.

Between 2014 and 2018, the Chelsea U18 team won five straight FA Youth Cup titles, in which time some of the players in Frank Lampard's current squad made their first steps in football.

The likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Reece James have all come through the academy ranks at Chelsea. They've been a part of the teams which have been a force at the youth level.

However, before Lampard's appointment, Chelsea have been notoriously known for the number of players they have out on loan around Europe, and not using their academy talent well enough for the first team itself.

A big example of that is Mario Pasalic, who joined Chelsea as a 19-year-old in 2014 but didn't play a single first-team game. He has had spells out on loan at Elche, Spartak Moscow, AC Milan, Monaco and Atalanta, before finally being sold this summer to Atalanta.