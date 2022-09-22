5 big chance creators in the Premier League this season (September 2022)

The 2022-23 Premier League campaign is going strong, with a huge number of games having already been played in seven weeks of football action and with more in store.

Clubs such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham have all found their rhythm quite early in the season. The trio are currently occupying the top of the standings.

The likes of Liverpool, Chelsea and Leicester City, among others, have all experienced shaky starts to the season.

Players such as Erling Haaland, Ivan Toney, Gabriel Jesus and Harry Kane are currently among the league's top goal scorers.

Aside from the scorers, there are also a couple of players who have been the creative fulcrum for their respective teams this season. As such, this article will look at five players who have created the biggest chances.

#5 Bryan Mbeumo - Brentford - four big chances created

One player who doesn't really get much credit for his efforts in the Premier League is French winger Bryan Mbeumo.

The 23-year-old forward has once again been in impressive form for his club side Brentford this season and has already scored two league goals.

The Bees have made a relatively bright start to their 2022-23 football campaign. Brentford are currently in the top half of the standings with nine points from seven games.

Mbeumo has also been one of the standout players for Thomas Frank's team. The winger has so far created four big chances for his teammates a stat that currently puts him fifth in the league.

#4 Youri Tielemans - Leicester City - four big chances

One Leicester City player who has been relatively decent despite a poor start to the 2022-23 campaign for the team is Youri Tielemans.

The Foxes are currently experiencing a disappointing Premier League campaign under Brendan Rogers. Leicester City are at the bottom of the standings with just one point from seven games.

Their poor form has had a negative effect on the players at the club. However, Belgian midfielder Tielemans is still pulling the strings from midfield for the Foxes.

The 25-year-old player currently has a goal and an assist in the league. He has also created four big chances for his teammates this season.

#3 Jack Harrison - Leeds United - four big chances

Another player who has been a focal point of his club's creativity this season is English winger Jack Harrison.

The 25-year-old player has been a standout player for Leeds, who themselves are currently enjoying a decent campaign and are 11th in the standings.

Harrison currently has one goal and three assists for Jesse Marsch's team from seven games. He has also created four big chances for his teammates so far.

#2 Pascal Groß - Brighton - five big chances

Brighton have been one of the surprise packages of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign and are currently in fourth position in the standings.

One of the standout players for the Seagulls after seven games so far is German midfielder Pascal Groß, who is having an impressive campaign.

The 31-year-old player has already registered five goal contributions in the league. He has scored three goals and provided two assists for his teammates.

Groß is also currently the second-highest big-chance creator in the league after seven games. The German has provided five big chances for his Brighton teammates.

#1 Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City - eight big chances

Belgian midfielder Kevin de Bruyne is the creator-in-chief for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team, who are currently having a brilliant 2022-23 league campaign.

The 31-year-old player has already registered nine goal contributions across all competitions this season, with seven coming in the Premier League.

Haaland's presence in the Manchester City team also gives the likes of De Bruyne the opportunity to showcase his creative instincts. This is visible with the Belgian already registering six league assists.

De Bruyne is also one of the biggest chance creators in the Premier League after seven games. He has so far provided eight big chances for his Manchester City teammates.

(All stats according to premierleague.com)

