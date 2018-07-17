5 big decisions Maurizio Sarri must make at Chelsea

Ben Winfield FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.42K // 17 Jul 2018, 20:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Maurizio Sarri

Last week, after months of speculation the worst kept secret in football was confirmed as Chelsea sacked Antonio Conte and replaced him with Napoli’s Maurizio Sarri. It was a change that we expected all summer at Stamford Bridge, so it surprised no one when the clubs announced it.

Despite his constant wars with the board, Conte had two successful seasons with Chelsea. When he joined the Blues in 2016, they had just come off a tenth place finish in the Premier League, but in his first season at the club, he successfully changed to a 3-4-3 formation, and took Chelsea to the title in stunning fashion, including a club record 13-game winning run.

However, he fell out with the board over transfers, including Conte’s reported treatment of Diego Costa, where he told the Spaniard by text that he was no longer a part of his plans. He was also unhappy with the board for their failure to secure his top transfer targets, most notably Romelu Lukaku and Radja Nainggolan.

He remained in charge for the second season, and won the FA Cup, beating Manchester United in the final. They struggled in the second half of the league season though, and finished fifth, missing out on qualification to the Champions League.

On Saturday, it was announced that Sarri would be replacing Conte at Stamford Bridge. His first act as manager was to bring Jorginho to the club from his former club Napoli, but he will know that with just over three weeks left in the transfer window, there is still work to do. Here are five big decisions he must make before the start of the season.

#1 The goalkeeper situation

Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois has been Chelsea’s undisputed number one since the start of the 2014-15 season, when he returned to the club having spent three seasons out on loan at Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

However in the last couple of weeks, it seems like he has set his mind on a return to Spain, and Madrid. This time Real Madrid look like the most likely destination, with the Champions League winners thought to be considering a move for the Belgian. Courtois’ children still live in Madrid, so it makes sense for him to move to Spain and be closer to them.

The choice for Sarri must be whether he thinks there is enough time left in the transfer window to replace him, and if so, who he replaces him with.

Roma’s Alisson is a name that keeps popping up, and it looks like he will probably be the man Chelsea move for if Courtois leaves. He proved in Roma’s impressive run to the Champions League semi-final last season that he is a top goalkeeper, but he won’t come cheap.

Page 1 of 5 Next