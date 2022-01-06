5 big decisions Xavi must take to revitalise Barcelona

Barcelona appointed Xavi Hernandez as their new manager shortly after dismissing Ronald Koeman in October 2021. The Spaniard left his job with Qatari outfit Al-Sadd to seal his highly anticipated return to Camp Nou, where he signed a three-year contract.

Xavi has wasted no time in making his impact felt since returning to the club. In the last few weeks, it's been clear that the legendary Barcelona midfielder is working hard to return the club to its famed roots. The Blaugrana are gradually rejuvenating their famous tiki-taka system, trying to dominate games and playing attractive football.

However, even though Xavi has brought significant improvements to the team, Barcelona's current level is still nothing to write home about. The Blaugrana have been relegated to the Europa League after failing to progress from their Champions League group. They're also currently fifth in the Liga table.

As things stand, it looks like Xavi will need to take a few big decisions to make Barcelona a strong force in European football once again. On that note, here's a look at five things he needs to do to accomplish the same:

#5 Xavi needs to offload Barcelona's fringe players

Offloading the deadwood will lighten the wage bill, generate funds and create space to register new signings.

There are many players in the current Barcelona squad whose services are not much needed. These are players who are not reliable options in the team or simply do not fit into the club's system. Xavi must get rid of them.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”.“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”. Barcelona manager Xavi: “I’m quiet and waiting for Ousmane Dembélé to make his decision. I expect Ousmane to think about Barcelona and his future”. 🔴 #FCB“We still don’t know what happens with Coutinho. Of course, we need to sell players in January”.

The likes of Philippe Coutinho, Samuel Umtiti, Luuk de Jong, Clement Lenglet, Sergi Roberto and Yusuf Demir fall into this category. Offloading these players will not only fetch Barcelona some cash, but also reduce the Blaugrana's massive wage bill and create space to register new signings.

#4 Continue to show faith in youth

Barcelona have some exciting young talents in their ranks.

It is an open secret that young players are the ones carrying Barcelona this season. In the last few weeks, many youngsters from the club's famed La Masia academy have impressed.

GOAL @goal



Inaki Pena 22

Sergino Dest 20

Ronald Araujo 22

Eric Garcia 20

Alex Balde 17

Pedri 18

Riqui Puig 22

Gavi 17

Ansu Fati 18

Angel Alarcon 17

Yusuf Demir 18 Barcelona's future is brighter than you think 🤩Inaki Pena22Sergino Dest20Ronald Araujo22Eric Garcia20Alex Balde17Pedri18Riqui Puig22Gavi17Ansu Fati18Angel Alarcon17Yusuf Demir18 Barcelona's future is brighter than you think 🤩Inaki Pena 🇪🇸 22Sergino Dest 🇺🇸 20Ronald Araujo 🇺🇾 22Eric Garcia 🇪🇸 20Alex Balde 🇪🇸 17Pedri 🇪🇸 18Riqui Puig 🇪🇸 22Gavi 🇪🇸 17Ansu Fati 🇪🇸 18Angel Alarcon 🇪🇸 17Yusuf Demir 🇦🇹 18 https://t.co/lYHOvZ699r

The likes of Pablo Gavi, Abde Ezzalzouli, Nico Gonzalez, Ferran Jutgla and Ilias Akhomach have all shone with the senior team this term. Adding them to the likes of Ansu Fati, Pedri, Alex Balde and co, it's obvious Barcelona have an exciting generation of potential future superstars.

Xavi must continue showing faith in these prospects and allow them to grow in the team. In just a few months, the club could reap the reward of having faith in these players. Of course, that would also save Barcelona from spending insane amounts to sign players from the transfer market in the immediate future.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav