5 big-money Premier League signings who failed to live up to the hype

The Premier League has witnessed several big-money transfers in its history. England boasts some of the wealthiest clubs in the world, all of whom are more than capable of breaking the bank to make marquee signings. While some have worked out and gone on to defy expectations, there have been quite a few expensive transfers that have failed to live up to the hype.

Let's take a look at five big-money Premier League transfers who were expected to succeed, but failed to justify their price tag.

#5. Andriy Shevchenko - Chelsea

Andriy Shevchenko in action for Ukraine

Andriy Shevchenko was signed from AC Milan in 2006 for a reported £30.8 million, becoming the then-most expensive player signed by a Premier League club.

Taking the iconic number seven shirt, Shevchenko had immense expectations on his shoulders. He was arguably one of the best players in world football at the time and was wanted by several top clubs until Chelsea ultimately secured the Ukranian's services.

Shevchenko was world-class at AC Milan: He had won every single trophy with the Rossoneri, including the Scuddetto and the UEFA Champions League. Moreover, he had also won the coveted Ballon d'Or award in 2004, thereby cementing his position as one of the best players in world football.

While the expectations from him were immense, Shevchenko failed to deliver at Chelsea. The Ukrainian suffered from injury problems, and even underwent a hernia operation, but the fact remains that he did not perform consistently at all during his stint with the Premier League outfit.

Shevchenko was a disastrous signing for Chelsea, as much for the impact it had on relations between Mourinho and Abramovich as for his performances on the pitch.



Shevchenko spent two years at Stamford Bridge, scoring only 22 goals in 77 appearances. He was a shadow of his former self at Chelsea and found himself loaned back to AC Milan in 2008. Upon his return to the Premier League side, he was sold immediately to former club Dynamo Kyiv, where he spent the final three years of his career.

#4. Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United

Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was signed by Manchester United in 2017 for a reported £75 million plus £15 million in add-ons.

The Belgian came to Old Trafford with high expectations. He had previously shone during his spells with Everton and West Brom and was renowned as one of the best central strikers in the Premier League. Lukaku's goalscoring numbers for Everton were excellent and he had also impressed for the Belgian national team as well.

Taking Wayne Rooney's place at United, it is fair to say the expectations were high for Lukaku. He signed a five-year contract, but ultimately spent only two years with the Red Devils.

Lukaku started well and initially looked set to justify the transfer fee paid for him. He even became the fifth-youngest player in Premier League history to score 100 goals while at United. However, this was followed by a four-month goal drought that spread across 12 games. After the sacking of Jose Mourinho, his successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to start other players such as Marcus Rashford over Lukaku, who didn't appreciate the lack of game time.

These events culminated in Lukaku's departure from Old Trafford and he joined Inter Milan in 2019, where he has been extremely successful. Lukaku scored only 28 Premier League goals during his two years with the Red Devils and failed to win any trophies with the Manchester outfit.

