5 big-money signings that failed at Chelsea 

Chelsea dominated the headlines once again this summer when they completed a big-money deal to lure Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan. The Blues paid a whopping €115 million to secure the striker's services and that has been the highest figure recorded so far during the current transfer window. It is also the most expensive transfer in the club's history.

After switching to Stamford Bridge for the second time in his career, Lukaku has two pathways ahead of him. He could follow the path of the legendary names who arrived on similar grounds and went ahead to justify their price tags. Or he might tread the path of other big-money signings who turned out to be fruitless investments at Stamford Bridge.

Speaking of the second category, Chelsea have recorded a lot of such cases over the years. Players who got the football world on its feet while representing their previous clubs and were snapped up by the Blues at lofty costs. But they ended up becoming premium flops upon switching to Stamford Bridge. Below, we highlight five of them.

#5 Danny Drinkwater

The midfielder struggled at Stamford Bridge

The midfield pair of Ngolo Kante and Danny Drinkwater was a joy to watch during the 2015-2016 campaign. They ran riot in the center of the park and were highly influential as Leicester City won the Premier League title that season. Chelsea signed Kante at the end of the term and a year later added Drinkwater to their ranks.

New video shows Chelsea flop Danny Drinkwater aiming headbutt in nightclub brawl https://t.co/AK22Gfy8pV pic.twitter.com/Z0ggX3RhNV — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) September 20, 2019

The England international was lured to Stamford Bridge in a deal worth €38 million. But unlike his counterpart, Drinkwater flopped at Chelsea. His level of performance dropped massively upon switching clubs and he's failed to break into the team despite spending five years in London.

The midfielder has been sent out on loan in each of the last three years, playing for the likes of Burnley, Aston Villa and Kasimpasa.

#4 Andriy Shevchenko

A miserable stint for the attacker at Chelsea

The Ukraine striker was expected to light up the Premier League following a €44 million move to Chelsea ahead of the 2006-2007 season. Prior to the transfer, he had set Serie A on fire with a number of eye-catching displays for AC Milan. However, like the other names on this list, Shevchenko also had a spell to forget at Stamford Bridge.

ON THIS TRANSFER DAY: In 2006, Chelsea signed Andriy Shevchenko from AC Milan for a then British record fee of £30.8m.



He would go onto score 23 goals in 77 games across all competitions for the club. pic.twitter.com/C4Zc08lhoF — Squawka Football (@Squawka) May 31, 2020

The striker scored 23 goals for the Blues across two seasons and was eventually frozen out of the team as his struggles continued. He was loaned back to AC Milan and later Dynamo Kiev, spending a year each at the two clubs before leaving for free at the end of his contract in 2010.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Parimal Dagdee